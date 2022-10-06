To make this website work, we log user data. By using Shephard's online services, you agree to our Privacy Policy, including cookie policy.

Philippines bulks up on combat engineering and logistics equipment

6th October 2022 - 00:14 GMT | by Gordon Arthur in Christchurch

The Philippine Army is looking for a combat engineering vehicle akin to this Pizarro II Castor of the Spanish Army. (Photo: Spanish Army)

Heavy logistics trucks and armoured combat engineer vehicles are the latest items on the shopping list of the Philippine Army.

Combat engineers and logisticians in the Philippine Army continue to both seek and induct new equipment. As well as around 90 trucks, one of the latest requirements is for three armoured combat engineer vehicles that would provide the ability to clear mines and obstacles.

This effort, with a budget of PHP173 million ($2.96 million), is being pursued under the Combat Engineering Equipment Lot 5 programme. Bids are due on 14 October.

These combat engineer vehicles would accompany armoured and mechanised units, and specifications point towards a vehicle based on the tracked ASCOD chassis.

It can be remembered that the army

