Philippines bulks up on combat engineering and logistics equipment

Combat engineers and logisticians in the Philippine Army continue to both seek and induct new equipment. As well as around 90 trucks, one of the latest requirements is for three armoured combat engineer vehicles that would provide the ability to clear mines and obstacles.

This effort, with a budget of PHP173 million ($2.96 million), is being pursued under the Combat Engineering Equipment Lot 5 programme. Bids are due on 14 October.

These combat engineer vehicles would accompany armoured and mechanised units, and specifications point towards a vehicle based on the tracked ASCOD chassis.

It can be remembered that the army