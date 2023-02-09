To make this website work, we log user data. By using Shephard's online services, you agree to our Privacy Policy, including cookie policy.

Norway wants to add long-range fires after Leopard tank buy

9th February 2023 - 17:00 GMT | by Flavia Camargos Pereira in Kansas City

Norway is looking at further investment in long-range precision fires. (Photo: US Army)

In addition to purchasing 54 Leopard 2 A7V MBTs, Norway is now preparing procurement of long-range fires with initial deliveries scheduled for 2026.

Norway has been progressing with plans to modernise its ground forces. After announcing the acquisition of 54 Leopard 2A7V MBTs, the country is now preparing the purchase of long-range precision fires.

The ‘Future acquisitions for the Norwegian Armed Forces’ document notes the purchase of deep fires will cost between NOK1.5 and 2.5 billion ($148 and $246 million) excluding VAT with initial deliveries scheduled for 2026.

Speaking to Shephard, a spokesperson for the Norwegian MoD could not disclose details on specific systems or suppliers in which the country is interested as the procurement is still in the planning phase.

