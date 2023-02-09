Norway wants to add long-range fires after Leopard tank buy

Norway has been progressing with plans to modernise its ground forces. After announcing the acquisition of 54 Leopard 2A7V MBTs, the country is now preparing the purchase of long-range precision fires.

The ‘Future acquisitions for the Norwegian Armed Forces’ document notes the purchase of deep fires will cost between NOK1.5 and 2.5 billion ($148 and $246 million) excluding VAT with initial deliveries scheduled for 2026.

Speaking to Shephard, a spokesperson for the Norwegian MoD could not disclose details on specific systems or suppliers in which the country is interested as the procurement is still in the planning phase.