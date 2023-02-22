Netherlands joins growing list of HIMARS customers
The US State Department has approved a possible FMS to the government of the Netherlands of High Mobility Artillery Rocket System (HIMARS) launchers and related equipment.
As part of the FMS, the Netherlands requested 20 launchers, various missile pods, 17 High Mobility Multipurpose Wheeled Vehicles and other equipment and vehicles. The total estimated cost of the FMS is $670 million.
The M142 HIMARS launcher can accommodate six Guided Multiple Launch Rocket System rockets with a maximum range of approximately 70km or one MGM-140 Army Tactical Missile System that can strike targets up to 300km away.
The Netherlands is just one of many countries which has sought to procure the HIMARS system after its success in Ukraine. At the start of this month, Poland began the process of acquiring 500 M142 HIMARS launchers worth an estimated $10 billion.
More from Land Warfare
-
IDEX 2023: France weighs air defence needs as global SAMP/T NG production kicks off
Having signed a global production contract, Eurosam is ready to deliver air defence systems to Paris and Rome in 2025.
-
Boeing Defence Australia completes deliveries for Project Currawong
Project Currawong continues to develop as a communications system, but all the hardware elements have been delivered to the Australian military.
-
IDEX 2023: Jaguar 6x6 recon vehicle touts for Middle East business as French deliveries ramp up
Over 20 examples of the Naxter Jaguar 6x6 armoured reconnaissance vehicle have now been delivered to the French Army, with the company evidently eyeing sales in MENA countries which ordered the predecessor AMX-10RCR design.
-
IDEX 2023: Digital Bit heads for new markets with remote weapon station range
Digital Bit now has over 100 orders for its remote weapon stations, and displayed new vehicle and weapon integration options at IDEX.
-
IDEX 2023: Arquus pitches upgraded VBL vehicle at export market
Alongside a VBL upgrade package similar to that carried out for the French Army, Arquus is also displaying an enhanced new-production variant of the 4x4 armoured vehicle.