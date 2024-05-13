Germany buys US HIMARS for Ukraine

The us has approved a possible US$30 million FMS to Ukraine for High Mobility Artillery Rocket Systems (HIMARS) and related equipment. Ukraine has requested to purchase three HIMARS, which will be funded by Germany on behalf of Ukraine.

“The Secretary of State has determined and provided detailed justification that an emergency exists that requires the immediate sale to the Government of Ukraine of the above defence articles and services in the national security interests of the United States, thereby waiving the congressional review requirements under Section 36(b) of the Arms Export Control Act, as amended,” the US Defense Security Cooperation Agency said in a statement published on 10 May.

The HIMARS will come out of the US Army’s inventory, with no offset agreements proposed in relation to the potential sale.

Consisting of a turntable launcher mounted on a 6x6 Family of Medium Tactical Vehicles (FMTV) cross-country truck chassis, the HIMARS can accommodate a 'six pack' of Guided Multiple Launch Rocket System (GMLRS) rockets with a maximum range of approximately 70km, or one MGM-140 Army Tactical Missile System (ATACMS) that can strike targets up to 300km away.

As Shephard reported earlier this month, billions of dollars and many tons of equipment have been sent to help Ukraine’s fight against Russia over the past two years with funds and material continuing to be committed as a frontline stalemate drags on.