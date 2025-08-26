Norway and Sweden invest in further military support for Ukraine

Norway and Sweden have both committed further aid, via additional funding and governmental agreements, to Ukraine, the Nordic countries’ governments announced on Monday.

Norway announced that its government had proposed the allocation of a further NOK85 billion (US$8.5 billion dollars) to support Ukraine throughout 2026, with funding designated to military equipment for the Ukraine defence forces, according to the Ukrainian Ministry of Defence.

On 24 August, the country also approved a donation of NOK7 billion (US$695 million) to Ukraine which would go towards air defences, namely helping to fund the Patriot air defence system.

Together with Germany, the Norwegian funds will