Norway and Sweden invest in further military support for Ukraine

26th August 2025 - 17:39 GMT | by Lucy Powell in London, UK

Norway’s US$695 million will go towards Patriot Air Defence systems. (Photo: NATO)

Both Sweden and Norway have committed further financial aid to the country in a bid to help boost their air defences and airborne early warning capabilities, which included commitments to replace donated Patriot Air Defence systems.

Norway and Sweden have both committed further aid, via additional funding and governmental agreements, to Ukraine, the Nordic countries’ governments announced on Monday.

Norway announced that its government had proposed the allocation of a further NOK85 billion (US$8.5 billion dollars) to support Ukraine throughout 2026, with funding designated to military equipment for the Ukraine defence forces, according to the Ukrainian Ministry of Defence.

On 24 August, the country also approved a donation of NOK7 billion (US$695 million) to Ukraine which would go towards air defences, namely helping to fund the Patriot air defence system.

Together with Germany, the Norwegian funds will

