Northrop Grumman wins $1.4 billion in contracts for air-defence control systems

Northrop Grumman has been awarded a five-year US$481 million contract to expand software development for IBCS and a $900 million contract to supply IBCS for Poland’s WISŁA medium-range and NAREW short-range air defence programmes.

The software development contract includes $347.6 million dedicated to Poland’s defence initiatives and $133.7 million for the US military and the Guam Defense System.

Northrop Grumman will lead collaborative efforts with specialists in artificial intelligence and model-based systems engineering to boost the software development capacity of IBCS. It will also integrate Polish sensors and the UK’s Common Anti-Air Modular Missile system.

The larger contract will see IBCS provided as a command-and-control system for the WISŁA and NAREW programmes. The latter is developed by MBDA UK and Poland's Polska Grupa Zbrojeniowa and utilises the Common Anti-Air Modular Missile-Extended Range.

In 2024, Northrop Grumman delivered the first full set of major end items to the US Army, enabling fielding of IBCS.

Multiple successful flight tests with Lower Tier Air and Missile Defense Sensora, Patriot Advanced Capability–3 and Integrated Fire Protection Capability Increment 2 demonstrated IBCS's readiness to integrate emerging sensors and effectors.

