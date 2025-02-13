To make this website work, we log user data. By using Shephard's online services, you agree to our Privacy Policy, including cookie policy.

×
Open menu Search
Select
  • Home>
  • News>
  • Land Warfare>
  • Northrop Grumman wins $1.4 billion in contracts for air-defence control systems

Northrop Grumman wins $1.4 billion in contracts for air-defence control systems

13th February 2025 - 08:50 GMT | by Shephard News Team in London

RSS

Northrop Grumman produces major end items, like the Engagement Operations Center for IBCS, for the US Army in support of Poland. (Photo: Northrop Grumman)

The amount is for two contracts, one for Integrated Battle Command System (IBCS) components for Poland and a second for software development for IBCS.

Northrop Grumman has been awarded a five-year US$481 million contract to expand software development for IBCS and a $900 million contract to supply IBCS for Poland’s WISŁA medium-range and NAREW short-range air defence programmes.

The software development contract includes $347.6 million dedicated to Poland’s defence initiatives and $133.7 million for the US military and the Guam Defense System.

Northrop Grumman will lead collaborative efforts with specialists in artificial intelligence and model-based systems engineering to boost the software development capacity of IBCS. It will also integrate Polish sensors and the UK’s Common Anti-Air Modular Missile system.

Related Articles

First full set of IBCS delivered with testing to start next year

Poland announces IBCS integration timeline

US Army advances with the integration of PAC-3 MSE, LTAMDS and IBCS

The larger contract will see IBCS provided as a command-and-control system for the WISŁA and NAREW programmes. The latter is developed by MBDA UK and Poland's Polska Grupa Zbrojeniowa and utilises the Common Anti-Air Modular Missile-Extended Range.

In 2024, Northrop Grumman delivered the first full set of major end items to the US Army, enabling fielding of IBCS.

Multiple successful flight tests with Lower Tier Air and Missile Defense Sensora, Patriot Advanced Capability–3 and Integrated Fire Protection Capability Increment 2 demonstrated IBCS's readiness to integrate emerging sensors and effectors.

Related Equipment in Defence Insight

NAREW

IBCS

CAMM-ER

Shephard News Team

Author

Shephard News Team

As part of our promise to deliver comprehensive coverage to Premium News and Defence Insight …

Read full bio

Share to

Linkedin

You may also like

More from Land Warfare

News
Business Information
Marketing Solutions
Existing Users
About
Contact Us