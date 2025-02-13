Northrop Grumman wins $1.4 billion in contracts for air-defence control systems
Northrop Grumman has been awarded a five-year US$481 million contract to expand software development for IBCS and a $900 million contract to supply IBCS for Poland’s WISŁA medium-range and NAREW short-range air defence programmes.
The software development contract includes $347.6 million dedicated to Poland’s defence initiatives and $133.7 million for the US military and the Guam Defense System.
Northrop Grumman will lead collaborative efforts with specialists in artificial intelligence and model-based systems engineering to boost the software development capacity of IBCS. It will also integrate Polish sensors and the UK’s Common Anti-Air Modular Missile system.
Related Articles
First full set of IBCS delivered with testing to start next year
Poland announces IBCS integration timeline
US Army advances with the integration of PAC-3 MSE, LTAMDS and IBCS
The larger contract will see IBCS provided as a command-and-control system for the WISŁA and NAREW programmes. The latter is developed by MBDA UK and Poland's Polska Grupa Zbrojeniowa and utilises the Common Anti-Air Modular Missile-Extended Range.
In 2024, Northrop Grumman delivered the first full set of major end items to the US Army, enabling fielding of IBCS.
Multiple successful flight tests with Lower Tier Air and Missile Defense Sensora, Patriot Advanced Capability–3 and Integrated Fire Protection Capability Increment 2 demonstrated IBCS's readiness to integrate emerging sensors and effectors.
Related Equipment in Defence Insight
More from Land Warfare
-
Introducing the MITR-M1 Half Mask: Tactical respiratory protection for every scenario
Counter terrorism, specialist firearms officers, special forces, explosive breaching, drug interdiction, riot control, indoor/outdoor shooting, environmental disaster response, first response, prisons and corrections: tactical operators across law enforcement, first responders, and the military face a vast array of low-mid level respiratory threats in their day-to-day operations.
-
IDEX 2025: GM presents Next Generation Tactical Vehicle as testing drives changes
Key features of the General Motors (GM) Defense Next Generation Tactical Vehicle (Next Gen) is its silent drive mode of operation, its low acoustic signature and its capability to have exportable power.
-
IDEX 2025: Shifting sands – the Middle East’s defence landscape in flux (video)
As Western influence wanes, Middle Eastern countries are leveraging defence modernisation to assert regional dominance, while global players such as China and Turkey seize new market opportunities. Sam Hart, Senior Land Analyst at Shephard Group, offers insights into how these developments are reshaping the region’s defence landscape.
-
Patria lifts the lid on new FAMOUS armoured fighting vehicle
One of the few new tracked armoured fighting vehicles (AFVs) to be shown in Paris at Eurosatory in June 2024 belonged to Patria. The vehicle is being developed as part of a multinational FAMOUS (Future Highly Mobile Augmented Armoured Systems) programme.
-
IDEX 2025: Milrem Robotics unleashes Havoc
Milrem Robotics has added a large 8x8 Uncrewed Ground Vehicle (UGV) to its list of products as it continues to ramp up production of its Tracked Hybrid Modular Infantry System (THeMIS) UGV.