To make this website work, we log user data. By using Shephard's online services, you agree to our Privacy Policy, including cookie policy.

×
Open menu Search
Select

Poland announces IBCS integration timeline

6th September 2024 - 10:12 GMT | by Tony Fyler

RSS

The US Army tests the IBCS. (Photo: US Army)

Polish defence leaders said the country already has a squadron trained on using the Integrated Battle Command System which it planned to move forward with in 2024.

Poland will be moving from the acquisition phase of Northrop Grumman’s Integrated Battle Command System (IBCS) to its deployment phase.

The announcement, made ahead of the international defence exhibition MSPO taking place in the Polish city of Kielce this week, revealed that Poland intended to use the system to operate its Patriot missile launchers as part of the Wisla medium range air defence programme and Narew, the short-range equivalent. Shephard was invited to a briefing with senior figures involved in the deployment in August.

Brigadier General Michał Marciniak, deputy head of the Polish Armament Agency, set the scene by delivering an

Already have an account? Log in

Want to keep reading this article?

Read this Article

Get access to this article with a Free Basic Account

  • Original curated content, daily across air, land and naval domains
  • 2 free stories per week
  • Daily news round-up email service
  • Access to all Decisive Edge email newsletters
Create account

Unlimited Access

Access to all our premium news as a Premium News 365 Member. Corporate subscriptions available.

  • Original curated content, daily across air, land and naval domains
  • 14-day free trial (cancel at any time)
  • Unlimited access to all published premium news
Start your free trial
Tony Fyler

Author

Tony Fyler

Tony Fyler is defence reporter at Shephard. He has experience in business and technology …

Read full bio

Share to

Linkedin

You may also like

More from Land Warfare

News
Business Information
Marketing Solutions
Existing Users
About
Contact Us