Poland announces IBCS integration timeline
Poland will be moving from the acquisition phase of Northrop Grumman’s Integrated Battle Command System (IBCS) to its deployment phase.
The announcement, made ahead of the international defence exhibition MSPO taking place in the Polish city of Kielce this week, revealed that Poland intended to use the system to operate its Patriot missile launchers as part of the Wisla medium range air defence programme and Narew, the short-range equivalent. Shephard was invited to a briefing with senior figures involved in the deployment in August.
Brigadier General Michał Marciniak, deputy head of the Polish Armament Agency, set the scene by delivering an
-
Rolls-Royce teams up with FFG to improve Wisent 1 and Leopard 1 engines
The two companies will work together to develop a concept to repower the tank vehicle family with mtu 8V199 engines.
-
Will future ground fleets finally embrace hybrid electric solutions?
Despite growing interest in hybrid electric capabilities and its obvious advantages, obstacles and common challenges continue to hamper its deployment into military vehicles.
-
Australian Army readies itself for influx of heavy metal
The Australian Army has been restructuring its armoured capabilities, consolidating heavy armoured vehicles such as the M1A2 SEPv3 Abrams and AS21 Redback IFVs in Townsville, while also advancing key defence projects.
-
Estonian Centre for Defence Investments revamps sniper rifle provision
Estonia upgrades its sniper rifle for better, longer precision.
-
Australia’s LAND 400 Phase 3 programme receives first high-capacity batteries
Hanwha Defence Australia will supply the Redback IFV to the Australian Army as part of one of the force’s largest and most expensive project in its history.
-
Croatia to gain new HIMARS equipment in $390 million deal
Croatia has become the latest NATO ally to request the purchase of HIMARS guided missile launchers.