Norinco offers 8x8 SPAAG

China North Industries Corporation (Norinco) is promoting a new 35mm self-propelled antiaircraft gun (SPAAG) on the international market. The vehicle was shown in model form at Eurosatory 2016.

Labelled SWS2, the armoured air defence vehicle is based on the well-known VN1 8x8 chassis with a front-mounted engine and a new compact turret. The SWS2 features a single-barrel 35mm revolver cannon and four TY-90-based surface-to-air missiles (SAM).

These missiles are also used on the Yi-Tian, an air defence system based on the WMZ551 6x6 chassis, and which Norinco first offered for export in 2005. The TY-90 missile has a maximum