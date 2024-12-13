Successful firing in next stage of US hypersonic missile tests
The US Army and US Navy (USN) have conducted the first live-fire of the Long-Range Hypersonic Weapon system using a battery operations centre and a transporter erector launcher.
The test was conducted by the army's Rapid Capabilities and Critical Technologies Office (RCCTO) in collaboration with the USN Strategic Systems Programs (SSP), and involved a successful end-to-end flight test of a conventional hypersonic missile.
It was the second successful end-to-end flight test of the All Up Round (AUR) this year and took place from Cape Canaveral Space Force Station, Florida.
Related Articles
Northrop Grumman opens new hypersonic propulsion facility
US hypersonic programmes to receive almost $7 billion in 2025
US Army and US Navy test common hypersonic missile in Hawaii
Information gathered from this test will support the first army operational deployment of the common hypersonic AUR as well as a USN sea-based fielding.
Hypersonic systems are designed to fly at Mach 5 and provide a combination of speed, range, manoeuvrability and altitude that enables highly survivable and rapid defeat of time-critical and heavily-defended targets.
The development of the common hypersonic AUR will support the government’s National Defense Strategy and provide combatant commanders with diverse capabilities to sustain and strengthen integrated deterrence and build enduring advantages.
The US Army RCCTO and USN SSP programmes are partnered to rapidly field land and sea variants of a hypersonic weapon system that will meet critical joint warfighting needs.
The Department of Defense said: “The use of a common hypersonic missile and joint test opportunities allow the Services to pursue a more aggressive timeline for delivery and realize cost savings.
“The collaboration between RCCTO and SSP enables the Services to stay ahead of emerging threats and maintain a decisive advantage on the battlefield.”
More from Land Warfare
-
Successful firing by US Army of Lockheed Martin’s Precision Strike Missile
The Precision Strike Missile (PrSM) is the US Army’s next generation long-range surface-to-surface missile, capable of neutralising targets out as far as 500km.
-
US Army advances with the integration of PAC-3 MSE, LTAMDS and IBCS
The service recently carried out two flight tests at the White Sands Missile Range against cruise and ballistic missile surrogates.
-
Raytheon laser takes out aerial target in groundbreaking trial with British Army
The trial is the latest stage of the Ministry of Defence’s Land Laser Directed Energy Weapon (LDEW) demonstrator programme.
-
Czech Army set for more upgraded Leopards as part of an equipment swap with Ukraine
The Czech Army is in the process of converting their 73rd Armoured Battalion from Soviet to German main battle tanks (MBTs).
-
Kazakhstan to build new 8x8s based on Singapore’s Terrex
Singapore’s ST Engineering will help Kazakhstan Paramount Engineering set up in-country production capability and provide technical support.