Successful firing in next stage of US hypersonic missile tests

The US Army and US Navy (USN) have conducted the first live-fire of the Long-Range Hypersonic Weapon system using a battery operations centre and a transporter erector launcher.

The test was conducted by the army's Rapid Capabilities and Critical Technologies Office (RCCTO) in collaboration with the USN Strategic Systems Programs (SSP), and involved a successful end-to-end flight test of a conventional hypersonic missile.

It was the second successful end-to-end flight test of the All Up Round (AUR) this year and took place from Cape Canaveral Space Force Station, Florida.

Information gathered from this test will support the first army operational deployment of the common hypersonic AUR as well as a USN sea-based fielding.

Hypersonic systems are designed to fly at Mach 5 and provide a combination of speed, range, manoeuvrability and altitude that enables highly survivable and rapid defeat of time-critical and heavily-defended targets.

The development of the common hypersonic AUR will support the government’s National Defense Strategy and provide combatant commanders with diverse capabilities to sustain and strengthen integrated deterrence and build enduring advantages.

The US Army RCCTO and USN SSP programmes are partnered to rapidly field land and sea variants of a hypersonic weapon system that will meet critical joint warfighting needs.

The Department of Defense said: “The use of a common hypersonic missile and joint test opportunities allow the Services to pursue a more aggressive timeline for delivery and realize cost savings.

“The collaboration between RCCTO and SSP enables the Services to stay ahead of emerging threats and maintain a decisive advantage on the battlefield.”