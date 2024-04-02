To make this website work, we log user data. By using Shephard's online services, you agree to our Privacy Policy, including cookie policy.

×
Open menu Search
Select

US hypersonic programmes to receive almost $7 billion in 2025

2nd April 2024 - 10:23 GMT | by Flavia Camargos Pereira in Kansas City

RSS

Resources have been allocated to the Glide Phase Interceptor. (Photo: Raytheon Missiles and Defense)

The investments in hypersonic capabilities, part of the US$9.8 billion fund the Pentagon requested for long-range fires, will cover several initiatives across all domains.

The Pentagon has plans to invest nearly $7 billion in hypersonic programmes over the next fiscal year. Unveiled in March, its FY2025 budget request allocated funds for advancing the modernisation of US missile defence architecture and the development and testing of both offensive and defensive capabilities, which have been considered critical technology areas.

The approach will involve identifying new technologies with industry, conducting systems engineering activities to address the hypersonic threat and upgrading existing capabilities to protect against hypersonic attacks.

Thu funding request covered several initiatives across the US Department of Defense (DoD), its branches and agencies such as the Aegis Weapon System,

Already have an account? Log in

Want to keep reading this article?

Read this Article

Get access to this article with a Free Basic Account

  • Original curated content, daily across air, land and naval domains
  • 2 free stories per week
  • Personalised news alerts
  • Daily and weekly newsletters
Create account

Unlimited Access

Access to all our premium news as a Premium News 365 Member. Corporate subscriptions available.

  • Original curated content, daily across air, land and naval domains
  • 14-day free trial (cancel at any time)
  • Unlimited access to all published premium news
Start your free trial
Flavia Camargos Pereira

Author

Flavia Camargos Pereira

Flavia Camargos Pereira is a North America editor at Shephard Media. She joined the company …

Read full bio

Share to

Linkedin

You may also like

More from Air Warfare

News
Business Information
Marketing Solutions
Existing Users
About
Contact Us