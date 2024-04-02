US hypersonic programmes to receive almost $7 billion in 2025

The Pentagon has plans to invest nearly $7 billion in hypersonic programmes over the next fiscal year. Unveiled in March, its FY2025 budget request allocated funds for advancing the modernisation of US missile defence architecture and the development and testing of both offensive and defensive capabilities, which have been considered critical technology areas.

The approach will involve identifying new technologies with industry, conducting systems engineering activities to address the hypersonic threat and upgrading existing capabilities to protect against hypersonic attacks.

Thu funding request covered several initiatives across the US Department of Defense (DoD), its branches and agencies such as the Aegis Weapon System,