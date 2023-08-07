Northrop Grumman opens new hypersonic propulsion facility
The HCC establishes the infrastructure and capacity necessary to cost-effectively produce hypersonic propulsion at scale supporting the US DoD’s growing demands for long-range, rapid response weapons.
The facility is the first of its kind in the US designed specifically for large-scale manufacturing of air-breathing propulsion which includes ramjet and scramjet systems, Northrop Grumman said.
It will support the USAF’s Hypersonic Attack Cruise Missile development and production and has the capacity to support future hypersonic systems work from across DoD.
Related Articles
Raytheon and Northrop Grumman set out 'overmatch' blueprint for hypersonic cruise missile
US Congress to cut budget of hypersonic programmes
Raytheon and Northrop Grumman awarded follow-on contract for hypersonic systems
‘This is a pivotal moment for hypersonic weapons; we have moved beyond building and demonstrating propulsion prototypes to large-scale manufacturing,’ Jim Kalberer, VP of missile products at Northrop Grumman said.
‘Our proactive investment in this facility establishes the supply chain and optimizes manufacturing processes to produce hypersonic systems affordably at scale.’
The company is also investing in a new missile integration facility at Allegany Ballistics Laboratory in West Virginia for the production of advanced defence and strike missiles, as well as expanding and optimising solid rocket motor production at its facility in Promontory, Utah.
More from Air Warfare
-
Australia receives its first UH-60M Black Hawks
Sikorsky has been extremely rapid in delivering Black Hawks to Australia, with the first two already handed over.
-
Chinese balloon affair prompts lawmakers' push on Pentagon to improve air and sea detection
The US Senate Committee on Appropriations has proposed an additional $293.5 million for new and upgraded radars plus communications equipment to protect the US homeland.
-
US Air Force XQ-58A Valkyrie completes AI-powered test flight
Developed by the US Air Force Research Laboratory (AFRL), the Valkyrie's AI and machine learning agents demonstrated their capability to solve tactically relevant challenges during airborne operations.
-
Australia seeks sovereignly manufactured general-purpose UAS
With Australia's military banning the use of commercially available UAS, the ADF is looking for sovereignly designed replacements for general-purpose use.
-
GKN Aerospace to help Airbus to deliver Dutch H225M multirole helicopters
GKN Aerospace has signed an MoU with Airbus Helicopters to provide support for the H225M helicopters intended for Dutch special forces.