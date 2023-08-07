Northrop Grumman opens new hypersonic propulsion facility

The HCC establishes the infrastructure and capacity necessary to cost-effectively produce hypersonic propulsion at scale supporting the US DoD’s growing demands for long-range, rapid response weapons.

The facility is the first of its kind in the US designed specifically for large-scale manufacturing of air-breathing propulsion which includes ramjet and scramjet systems, Northrop Grumman said.

It will support the USAF’s Hypersonic Attack Cruise Missile development and production and has the capacity to support future hypersonic systems work from across DoD.

‘This is a pivotal moment for hypersonic weapons; we have moved beyond building and demonstrating propulsion prototypes to large-scale manufacturing,’ Jim Kalberer, VP of missile products at Northrop Grumman said.

‘Our proactive investment in this facility establishes the supply chain and optimizes manufacturing processes to produce hypersonic systems affordably at scale.’

The company is also investing in a new missile integration facility at Allegany Ballistics Laboratory in West Virginia for the production of advanced defence and strike missiles, as well as expanding and optimising solid rocket motor production at its facility in Promontory, Utah.