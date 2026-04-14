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Next-generation Franco-German tank under threat as France opts for interim solution

14th April 2026 - 16:37 GMT | by Damian Kemp in London, UK

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France has begun looking for an interim tank to replace the Leclerc ahead of a next-generation platform. (Photo: KNDS)

The French Army’s upgraded Leclerc main battle tank is expected to begin retiring before the end of the 2030s and the government is looking to adopt an interim solution ahead of a next-generation tank.

The weathervane measuring the direction of the Franco-German Main Ground Combat System (MGCS) appears to have swung towards jeopardy only a month after a contract was awarded for the development of a powertrain.

On 8 April, France announced plans to spend upwards of €10.5 billion (US$11.6 billion) to boost its stockpiles of uncrewed aerial systems and missiles. In total there would be an additional €36 billion in proposed funding in an update to an original €413 billion plan to accelerate the country’s rearmament until 2030.

On the same day, French Armed Forces Minister Catherine Vautrin confirmed investigations were

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Damian Kemp

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Damian Kemp

Damian Kemp has worked in the defence media for 25 years covering military aircraft, defence …

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