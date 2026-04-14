Next-generation Franco-German tank under threat as France opts for interim solution
The weathervane measuring the direction of the Franco-German Main Ground Combat System (MGCS) appears to have swung towards jeopardy only a month after a contract was awarded for the development of a powertrain.
On 8 April, France announced plans to spend upwards of €10.5 billion (US$11.6 billion) to boost its stockpiles of uncrewed aerial systems and missiles. In total there would be an additional €36 billion in proposed funding in an update to an original €413 billion plan to accelerate the country’s rearmament until 2030.
On the same day, French Armed Forces Minister Catherine Vautrin confirmed investigations were
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