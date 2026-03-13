Rolls-Royce to lead powertrain development for MGCS in important step for the programme
Rolls-Royce Power Systems has been selected as general contractor to develop the drive system for the Main Ground Combat System (MGCS), a major step for the Franco-German programme which has been stalled by industrial disagreements and distant timelines.
The significant contract award would see Rolls-Royce, formerly Motoren und Turbinen-Union (MTU), couple its 1,400+kW 10-cylinder (10V) MTU 199 engine with ZF’s eLSG 5000 electrified powershift steering transmission.
Germany’s Federal Office of Bundeswehr Equipment, Information Technology and In-Service Support (BAAINBw) placed the contract which, according to Rolls-Royce, will see “the world’s first parallel-hybrid drive for heavy military tracked vehicles.”
The
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