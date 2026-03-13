To make this website work, we log user data. By using Shephard's online services, you agree to our Privacy Policy, including cookie policy.

×
Open menu Search
  • Home>
  • News>
  • Land Warfare>
  • Rolls-Royce to lead powertrain development for MGCS in important step for the programme

Rolls-Royce to lead powertrain development for MGCS in important step for the programme

13th March 2026 - 14:10 GMT | by Damian Kemp in London, UK

RSS

Rolls-Royce has been contracted for the MGCS programme. (Image: Rolls-Royce)

The move signals significant progress for the delayed Franco-German Main Ground Combat System programme with first powerpack prototypes set to be tested before the end of the decade.

Rolls-Royce Power Systems has been selected as general contractor to develop the drive system for the Main Ground Combat System (MGCS), a major step for the Franco-German programme which has been stalled by industrial disagreements and distant timelines.

The significant contract award would see Rolls-Royce, formerly Motoren und Turbinen-Union (MTU), couple its 1,400+kW 10-cylinder (10V) MTU 199 engine with ZF’s eLSG 5000 electrified powershift steering transmission.

Germany’s Federal Office of Bundeswehr Equipment, Information Technology and In-Service Support (BAAINBw) placed the contract which, according to Rolls-Royce, will see “the world’s first parallel-hybrid drive for heavy military tracked vehicles.”

The

Already have an account? Log in

Want to keep reading this article?

Damian Kemp

Author

Damian Kemp

Damian Kemp has worked in the defence media for 25 years covering military aircraft, defence …

Read full bio

Share to

Linkedin

You may also like

More from Land Warfare

News & Analysis
Market Intelligence
Marketing Solutions
Existing Users
About
Contact Us