New Zealand issues RfI for new fleet of multipurpose vehicles
The New Zealand MoD is seeking information about multipurpose vehicles for the New Zealand Defence Force (NZDF), issuing an RfI on 5 October. The vehicles fall under two categories – light and medium.
This project is part of the wide-ranging Garrison and Training Support Vehicles (GATS) effort. The two vehicle types are Light Multi-Purpose Vehicles (LMPV) and Medium Multi-Purpose Vehicles (MMPV).
The LMPV family, of van or pick-up size, consists of seven variants: troop transport minibus (in 4x4 off-road and standard road configurations able to carry at least ten passengers); logistics deck/canvas cover (single-cab 4x4 off-road, single-cab standard road, crew cab 4x4
Already have an account? Log in
Want to keep reading this article?
Read this Article
Get access to this article with a Free Basic Account
- Original curated content, daily across air, land and naval domains
- 1 free story per week
- Personalised news alerts
- Daily and weekly newsletters
Unlimited Access
Access to all our premium news as a Premium News 365 Member. Corporate subscriptions available.
- Original curated content, daily across air, land and naval domains
- 14-day free trial (cancel at any time)
- Unlimited access to all published premium news
More from Land Warfare
-
AUSA 2023: Black Hornet 4 nano-UAS described as the previous version ‘on steroids’
Teledyne Flir Defense’s new Black Hornet 4 nano-UAS, being unveiled at AUSA 2023 today, has been described by the company as a ‘step change’ with improved range, endurance and sensor capability in a similar-sized package.
-
AUSA 2023: US Army Sentinel A4 air defence radar enters low-rate production
The development, announced at AUSA 2023, has attempted to improve the US Army's ability to track a variety of threats including fixed and rotary wings, UAVs and cruise missiles.
-
AUSA 2023: How the use of digital twins can accelerate the field of missiles and fire control solutions
New Lockheed Martin digital engineering simulation environment designed to benefit several DoD programmes including the US Army PrSM.
-
Ukraine to receive SurveilSPIRE C-UAS systems from Germany
A new order has been made for Ukraine to receive automated SurveilSPIRE C-UAS systems from Germany’s Rheinmetall and Estonia’s DefSecIntel.