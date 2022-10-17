North Korea launches new barrage of missiles
North Korea fired a volley of 13 ballistic missiles and two cruise missiles from 25 September to 14 October, demonstrating that the country has a large stock of missiles and that it misses being the focus of international attention.
The spurt of weapon launches commenced with the firing of a short-range ballistic missile (SRBM) based on the nuclear-capable KN-23. What was novel about this launch was that it occurred from underwater in a reservoir.
Indeed, the country’s state-run Korean Central News Agency (KCNA) described it as ‘a ballistic missile launching drill under the simulation of loading tactical nuclear warheads at
Already have an account? Log in
Want to keep reading this article?
Read this Article
Get access to this article with a Free Basic Account
- Original curated content, daily across air, land and naval domains
- 1 free story per week
- Personalised news alerts
- Daily and weekly newsletters
- Free magazine subscription to all our titles
- Downloadable equipment data handbooks
- Distribution rights (Corporate only)
Unlimited Access
Access to all our premium news as a Premium News 365 Member. Corporate subscriptions available.
- Original curated content, daily across air, land and naval domains
- 14-day free trial (cancel at any time)
- Unlimited access to all published premium news
- 10-year news archive access
- Downloadable equipment data handbooks
- Distribution rights (Corporate only)
More from Defence Notes
-
AUSA 2022: Iron Beam reaches a wider audience
The Iron Beam laser for air and missile defence made its US show debut at AUSA 2022 and it was also presented to representatives of 24 militaries at a recent conference in Israel.
-
France favours air force in 2023 defence budget
Galvanised by the Russia-Ukraine war, French military spending plans for 2023 focus on fixed-wing aviation.
-
AUSA 2022: UVision accelerates opening of new US production and training centre
Growing demand for loitering munitions enabled UVision to open its US production facility earlier than planned.
-
AUSA 2022: Northwest UAV reveals latest engine
Northwest UAV hopes its new NW-230 engine will undergo its first flight in 2023.