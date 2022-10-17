North Korea launches new barrage of missiles

North Korea fired a volley of 13 ballistic missiles and two cruise missiles from 25 September to 14 October, demonstrating that the country has a large stock of missiles and that it misses being the focus of international attention.

The spurt of weapon launches commenced with the firing of a short-range ballistic missile (SRBM) based on the nuclear-capable KN-23. What was novel about this launch was that it occurred from underwater in a reservoir.

Indeed, the country’s state-run Korean Central News Agency (KCNA) described it as ‘a ballistic missile launching drill under the simulation of loading tactical nuclear warheads at