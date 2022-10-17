To make this website work, we log user data. By using Shephard's online services, you agree to our Privacy Policy, including cookie policy.

×
Open menu Search
Select

North Korea launches new barrage of missiles

17th October 2022 - 00:40 GMT | by Gordon Arthur in Christchurch

RSS

Kim Jong-un oversees yet another SRBM test in North Korea, as he burnishes his credentials as ‘rocket man’. (KCNA)

To date, North Korea has launched 15 ballistic and cruise missiles in a three-week period in its latest ill-tempered demonstration of belligerence.

North Korea fired a volley of 13 ballistic missiles and two cruise missiles from 25 September to 14 October, demonstrating that the country has a large stock of missiles and that it misses being the focus of international attention.

The spurt of weapon launches commenced with the firing of a short-range ballistic missile (SRBM) based on the nuclear-capable KN-23. What was novel about this launch was that it occurred from underwater in a reservoir.

Indeed, the country’s state-run Korean Central News Agency (KCNA) described it as ‘a ballistic missile launching drill under the simulation of loading tactical nuclear warheads at

Already have an account? Log in

Want to keep reading this article?

Read this Article

Get access to this article with a Free Basic Account

  • Original curated content, daily across air, land and naval domains
  • 1 free story per week
  • Personalised news alerts
  • Daily and weekly newsletters
  • Free magazine subscription to all our titles
  • Downloadable equipment data handbooks
  • Distribution rights (Corporate only)
Create account

Unlimited Access

Access to all our premium news as a Premium News 365 Member. Corporate subscriptions available.

  • Original curated content, daily across air, land and naval domains
  • 14-day free trial (cancel at any time)
  • Unlimited access to all published premium news
  • 10-year news archive access
  • Downloadable equipment data handbooks
  • Distribution rights (Corporate only)
Start your free trial
Gordon Arthur

Author

Gordon Arthur

Gordon Arthur is the Asia Pacific editor for Shephard Media. Born in Scotland and educated …

Read full bio

Share to

Linkedin

You may also like

More from Defence Notes

News
Business Information
Marketing Solutions
Existing Users
About
Contact Us