Netherlands selects Elbit to meet rocket artillery requirement

Elbit Systems announced on 18 May that, under an agreement between the Israeli and Netherlands MoDs, it had been awarded a $305 million contract to supply its Precise & Universal Launching System (PULS) artillery rocket launchers to the Royal Netherlands Army.

Work will be carried out over five years and Elbit will supply 20 PULS launchers integrated on a selected truck platform, as well as rockets and missiles of various ranges plus training and support services.

Elbit describes PULS as designed with an open-architecture approach, supporting future growth and the ability to integrate legacy C4i systems.

PULS supports firing both free-flying and precision-guided rockets and missiles with ranges between 12 and 300km. The launcher can be mounted on a range of wheeled and tracked platforms.