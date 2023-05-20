To make this website work, we log user data. By using Shephard's online services, you agree to our Privacy Policy, including cookie policy.

Netherlands selects Elbit to meet rocket artillery requirement

20th May 2023 - 09:00 GMT | by The Shephard News Team in London

PULS supports both free-flying and precision-guided rockets and can be integrated on various tracked and wheeled chassis. (Photo: Elbit Systems)

Elbit Systems will supply 20 truck-mounted PULS artillery rocket launchers to the Royal Netherlands Army over the next five years.

Elbit Systems announced on 18 May that, under an agreement between the Israeli and Netherlands MoDs, it had been awarded a $305 million contract to supply its Precise & Universal Launching System (PULS) artillery rocket launchers to the Royal Netherlands Army. 

Work will be carried out over five years and Elbit will supply 20 PULS launchers integrated on a selected truck platform, as well as rockets and missiles of various ranges plus training and support services.

Elbit describes PULS as designed with an open-architecture approach, supporting future growth and the ability to integrate legacy C4i systems.

PULS supports firing both free-flying and precision-guided rockets and missiles with ranges between 12 and 300km. The launcher can be mounted on a range of wheeled and tracked platforms.

