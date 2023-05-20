Netherlands selects Elbit to meet rocket artillery requirement
Elbit Systems announced on 18 May that, under an agreement between the Israeli and Netherlands MoDs, it had been awarded a $305 million contract to supply its Precise & Universal Launching System (PULS) artillery rocket launchers to the Royal Netherlands Army.
Work will be carried out over five years and Elbit will supply 20 PULS launchers integrated on a selected truck platform, as well as rockets and missiles of various ranges plus training and support services.
Elbit describes PULS as designed with an open-architecture approach, supporting future growth and the ability to integrate legacy C4i systems.
PULS supports firing both free-flying and precision-guided rockets and missiles with ranges between 12 and 300km. The launcher can be mounted on a range of wheeled and tracked platforms.
More from Land Warfare
-
Hensoldt sends more air defence radars to Ukraine
Hensoldt has been contracted to supply six additional air defence radar units to Ukraine.
-
TenCate gets to work on armour system for Spain's Dragon VCR combat vehicle
TenCate Advanced Armour, in partnership with TESS Defence, has commenced full production of the composite armour elements for Spain's 8x8 Dragon VCR combat vehicle programme.
-
Australia orders more Bushmaster 4x4 vehicles from Thales in vital orderbook boost
Australia has ordered dozens more Bushmaster vehicles to replenish army stocks, providing a much-needed boost to the manufacturer's backlog.