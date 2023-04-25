Lockheed and Rheinmetall team up on bespoke rocket artillery system for Germany

The new rocket artillery system will maximise the use of existing technologies produced in Germany.

Rheinmetall AG chief executive Armin Papperger said: ‘For us, the letter of intent signed today is an agreement of strategic significance. The combination of Lockheed Martin’s proven capabilities and extensive know-how with Rheinmetall’s experience in fabrication and production opens unique opportunities for both sides.

‘For Germany and Rheinmetall, the agreement offers the chance to secure key technologies and a significant share in the value-added chain for Germany.’

The collaboration will see the duo explore joint opportunities in R&D, development and production, among other fields.

Lockheed Martin Tactic Missiles VP Paula Hartley said: ‘Lockheed Martin looks forward to collaborating and optimising our combined resources to meet an immediate need for deterrence,

‘This is another step in our partnership with Rheinmetall bringing 21st Century Security solutions to Germany.’