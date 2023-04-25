Lockheed and Rheinmetall team up on bespoke rocket artillery system for Germany
The new rocket artillery system will maximise the use of existing technologies produced in Germany.
Rheinmetall AG chief executive Armin Papperger said: ‘For us, the letter of intent signed today is an agreement of strategic significance. The combination of Lockheed Martin’s proven capabilities and extensive know-how with Rheinmetall’s experience in fabrication and production opens unique opportunities for both sides.
‘For Germany and Rheinmetall, the agreement offers the chance to secure key technologies and a significant share in the value-added chain for Germany.’
Related Articles
US Army taps Lockheed Martin to develop future long-range manoeuvrable missile
US approves HIMARS sale to Morocco, allowing deep strikes against potential threats
Rheinmetall to supply key subsystems for Norwegian Leopard 2 tanks
The collaboration will see the duo explore joint opportunities in R&D, development and production, among other fields.
Lockheed Martin Tactic Missiles VP Paula Hartley said: ‘Lockheed Martin looks forward to collaborating and optimising our combined resources to meet an immediate need for deterrence,
‘This is another step in our partnership with Rheinmetall bringing 21st Century Security solutions to Germany.’
More from Land Warfare
-
US Army awards Raytheon $237m contract for drone defence technology
The US Army has awarded Raytheon a $237 million contract for Ku-band Radio Frequency Sensors (KuRFS) and Coyote effectors to defeat UAVs.
-
Germany buys additional BvS10 all-terrain vehicles
Germany is procuring an additional 227 ultra-mobile, all-terrain BvS10 vehicles from BAE Systems through a framework agreement.
-
US military bolsters anti-UAS defences with DroneGun order
a $2.2 million order covers the acquisition of DroneGun Mk4 RF effectors and other handheld systems.
-
Germany moves to upgrade Puma armoured vehicles as additional procurement remains on hold
Germany is spending €770 million to bring all its Puma infantry fighting vehicle inventory up to a uniform S1 design standard by 2029.
-
European countries progress with Common Armoured Vehicle System programme
Sweden has placed an order for 20 Patria CAVS armoured vehicles, with Germany officially joining the collaborative effort by signing a technical agreement.