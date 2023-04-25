To make this website work, we log user data. By using Shephard's online services, you agree to our Privacy Policy, including cookie policy.

  Lockheed and Rheinmetall team up on bespoke rocket artillery system for Germany

Lockheed and Rheinmetall team up on bespoke rocket artillery system for Germany

25th April 2023 - 17:00 GMT | by The Shephard News Team in London

The two companies signed the MoU for the German rocket artillery system in Berlin. (Photo: Lockheed Martin)

Lockheed Martin and Rheinmetall Defence have signed an MoU to collaborate on tailored solutions to provide Germany with a unique rocket artillery system.

The new rocket artillery system will maximise the use of existing technologies produced in Germany.

Rheinmetall AG chief executive Armin Papperger said: ‘For us, the letter of intent signed today is an agreement of strategic significance. The combination of Lockheed Martin’s proven capabilities and extensive know-how with Rheinmetall’s experience in fabrication and production opens unique opportunities for both sides.

‘For Germany and Rheinmetall, the agreement offers the chance to secure key technologies and a significant share in the value-added chain for Germany.’

The collaboration will see the duo explore joint opportunities in R&D, development and production, among other fields.

Lockheed Martin Tactic Missiles VP Paula Hartley said: ‘Lockheed Martin looks forward to collaborating and optimising our combined resources to meet an immediate need for deterrence,

‘This is another step in our partnership with Rheinmetall bringing 21st Century Security solutions to Germany.’

