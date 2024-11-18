To make this website work, we log user data. By using Shephard's online services, you agree to our Privacy Policy, including cookie policy.

Multinational grouping orders Piorun MANPADS

18th November 2024 - 12:49 GMT | by Damian Kemp in London

Piorun MANPAD system has been in service with Poland, Ukraine and Estonia. (Photo: ECDI)

The Piorun MANPAD has a range of 6.5km with improved versions being developed. Estonia, Lithuania, Norway and Poland have signed an agreement to purchase systems.

Estonia, Lithuania, Norway and Poland have signed an agreement for the purchase of Piorun short-range man-portable air defence system (MANPADS) made by Poland’s MESKO.

The Estonian Centre for Defence Investments (ECDI) and the defence ministries of Lithuania, Norway and Poland signed a joint declaration in Warsaw for the joint procurement of the system

Under the agreement the Polish procurement agency will carry out the purchases under a process which will see Poland conducting testing and quality control.

Piorun launcher has a weight of 16.5kg and the missile has a range of 6.5km. It has been described as a substantial upgrade

