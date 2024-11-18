Multinational grouping orders Piorun MANPADS
Estonia, Lithuania, Norway and Poland have signed an agreement for the purchase of Piorun short-range man-portable air defence system (MANPADS) made by Poland’s MESKO.
The Estonian Centre for Defence Investments (ECDI) and the defence ministries of Lithuania, Norway and Poland signed a joint declaration in Warsaw for the joint procurement of the system
Under the agreement the Polish procurement agency will carry out the purchases under a process which will see Poland conducting testing and quality control.
Piorun launcher has a weight of 16.5kg and the missile has a range of 6.5km. It has been described as a substantial upgrade
