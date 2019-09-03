MSPO 2019: Saab aiming for 40% range bump in next GLSDB test fire

Saab will test its Ground-Launched Small Diameter Bomb (GLSDB) later this month, with officials hoping the flight will push the 140km mark for the first time.

The last time the system was fired, a 2017 test in the US, the distance reached was short of 100km. Reaching 140km in the latest test would represent a significant increase from previous tests.

The ground launched product - a result of co-operation between Saab and Boeing - combines the latter's GBU-39/B SDB I and the M26 rocket motor. It also includes a dual guidance set, an inertial navigation system and GPS.

‘We are