MSPO 2019: Saab aiming for 40% range bump in next GLSDB test fire

3rd September 2019 - 15:35 GMT | by Richard Thomas in Kielce

Saab will test its Ground-Launched Small Diameter Bomb (GLSDB) later this month, with officials hoping the flight will push the 140km mark for the first time.

The last time the system was fired, a 2017 test in the US, the distance reached was short of 100km. Reaching 140km in the latest test would represent a significant increase from previous tests.

The ground launched product - a result of co-operation between Saab and Boeing - combines the latter's GBU-39/B SDB I and the M26 rocket motor. It also includes a dual guidance set, an inertial navigation system and GPS.

‘We are

