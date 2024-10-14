US Army orders 40 AMPVs under $184 million contract
BAE Systems will manufacture a further 40 AMPVs for the US Army under a US$184 million contract. The latest contract follows a $797 million award placed in August 2023 to continue production of AMPVs in a deal which will eventually be for more than 280 vehicles.
The AMPV family of vehicles consists of five types: general purpose, mortar carrier, medical evacuation, medical treatment and mission command vehicles. They will replace Armored Brigade Combat Team’s (ABCT’s) M113 armoured personnel carrier.
In addition to full-rate production efforts, BAE Systems expects to soon finalise a large-scale expansion effort in York, Pennsylvania, which includes the AMPV production line.
The expansion and multi-faceted engineering work across the company’s industrial network is designed to provide the capacity and technology necessary to deliver the vehicles at greater rates for the US and potential international customers.
Since the AMPV will retain many of the automotive components used in the Bradley and the M109A7 self-propelled howitzer, it will enable the logistics chain of the ABCTs to be simplified considerably.
BAE revealed a technology demonstrator at AUSA 2022, introducing several upgrades to the AMPVs lethality and C4I capability.
The demonstrator shown at AUSA featured an RS6 remote weapon station with a 30mm machine gun and a Javelin launcher, significantly increasing the lethality of the vehicle compared to its current manual 7.62mm or 12.7mm machine gun mounting options.
The company has stated it plans to show a fifth variant of the AMPV at AUSA 2024 which is running from October 14 to 16.
