Modern militaries crawl towards electrification of the battlefield
Major players in the defence industrial world are moving towards a tipping point on the electrification of their technology.
The military product subsidiary of General Motors, GM Defense for instance, is already working on EV hybrid versions of its Next Generation Tactical Vehicle-Hybrid (NGTV-H) model, a diesel-powered, electric light reconnaissance vehicle, which it showcased in October 2024 at the Association of the United States Army (AUSA) annual event.
But the industry is also aware of several power production barriers which need to be overcome before that tipping point can be reached.
Adding electric options to the defence menu
In the meantime
Already have an account? Log in
Want to keep reading this article?
Read this Article
Get access to this article with a Free Basic Account
- Original curated content, daily across air, land and naval domains
- 2 free stories per week
- Daily news round-up email service
- Access to all Decisive Edge email newsletters
Unlimited Access
Access to all our premium news as a Premium News 365 Member. Corporate subscriptions available.
- Original curated content, daily across air, land and naval domains
- 14-day free trial (cancel at any time)
- Unlimited access to all published premium news
More from Land Warfare
-
Thales to supply 500 of its new Vehicle Mounted SquadNet Radios to a NATO country
The newly disclosed Thales UK Vehicle Mounted SquadNet Radio (VMSR) offers full interoperability with the soldier radio variant to provide secure and reliable voice connection.
-
Sweden to receive production Archer howitzers next year with capability expected in 2030
When compared to some other wheeled artillery systems Archer has the advantage of quicker deployment and relocation as the complete fire mission is carried out without the crew leaving the protected cab at the front.
-
Aselsan successfully tests Gökberk system against FPV drones
The system had been previously proven to work against rotary and fixed-wing kamikaze drones, with Aselsan now working on new capabilities for Gökberk to counter UAV swarms.
-
Poland working to increase artillery capability
Poland’s old Russian 122mm 2S1 self-propelled (SP) artillery system is being replaced by Krab and K9 SP artillery systems which both fire standard NATO 155mm ammunition.