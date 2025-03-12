Modern militaries crawl towards electrification of the battlefield

Major players in the defence industrial world are moving towards a tipping point on the electrification of their technology.

The military product subsidiary of General Motors, GM Defense for instance, is already working on EV hybrid versions of its Next Generation Tactical Vehicle-Hybrid (NGTV-H) model, a diesel-powered, electric light reconnaissance vehicle, which it showcased in October 2024 at the Association of the United States Army (AUSA) annual event.

But the industry is also aware of several power production barriers which need to be overcome before that tipping point can be reached.

Adding electric options to the defence menu

In the meantime