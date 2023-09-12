DSEI 2023: DSD sees bright electric defence vehicle future
Drive System Design (DSD), an electrified propulsion and actuation systems specialist, has made its debut at DSEI.
This comes on the back of significant growth in the international defence space, with a strong presence in the US now supplemented by active projects across Europe and into Asia.
DSD has been showcasing its power electronics products. This includes the Open Platform Inverter (OPI), which enables quick and efficient development of motor control systems, the company said.
DSD thinks its debut comes at a great time, as the UK defence sector has experienced a significant growth and seen government expenditure increase by 18% to £55.5 billion ($69 billion).
Lee Sykes, Commercial Director at DSD, commented: 'With the global defence electric vehicle market set to grow at a 34.1% CAGR from 2022 to 2027, DSD is proud to showcase its defence capabilities internationally at DSEI.
'As we continue to expand our expertise, capabilities and reach, moving from supporting tiered suppliers up to working with major defence OEMs, we’re pivoting our focus to full powerpack and system architecture definition and development for next-gen platforms.'
DSD collaborates with tracked and wheeled defence vehicle manufacturers and suppliers on varied programmes. This includes subsystem design, analysis and validation to complete powerpack integration.
DSD has also said to have proven its expertise in developing cost-effective, reusable technologies to achieve reliable and sustainable propulsion systems for the aerospace industry.
