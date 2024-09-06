Will future ground fleets finally embrace hybrid electric solutions?

Issues preventing a broader use of hybrid electric capabilities have remained a pertinent issue despite armies and industry paying great attention to the technology. Some of the challenges can be related to budget, performance and mobility.

Andrew Halonen, mechanical engineer and president of US-based company Mayflower Consulting, explained to Shephard that adding hybrid electric capabilities can increase the weight of military vehicles.

“It means you have motors, electric motors, extremely heavy powertrain and inverters, and batteries that are super dense and super heavy,” Halonen pointed out. “That means additional weight – and how are you going to offset that weight so that you can still