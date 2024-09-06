To make this website work, we log user data. By using Shephard's online services, you agree to our Privacy Policy, including cookie policy.

Will future ground fleets finally embrace hybrid electric solutions?

6th September 2024 - 13:48 GMT | by Flavia Camargos Pereira in Kansas City

GDLS AbramsX has been fitted with a hybrid power pack. (Photo: GDLS)

Despite growing interest in hybrid electric capabilities and its obvious advantages, obstacles and common challenges continue to hamper its deployment into military vehicles.

Issues preventing a broader use of hybrid electric capabilities have remained a pertinent issue despite armies and industry paying great attention to the technology. Some of the challenges can be related to budget, performance and mobility.

Andrew Halonen, mechanical engineer and president of US-based company Mayflower Consulting, explained to Shephard that adding hybrid electric capabilities can increase the weight of military vehicles.

“It means you have motors, electric motors, extremely heavy powertrain and inverters, and batteries that are super dense and super heavy,” Halonen pointed out. “That means additional weight – and how are you going to offset that weight so that you can still

Flavia Camargos Pereira

Author

Flavia Camargos Pereira

Flavia Camargos Pereira is a North America editor at Shephard Media.



