MoD receives final 40CT cannon

Along with increased fire power, the 40 CTC and its associated small footprint ensures easy turret integration, increasing crew protection and workspace. (Photo: CTA International)

CTAI has delivered the final 40CT cannon meant for the Ajax and Warrior platforms, although, with the future of both platforms in question, their destination is uncertain.

CTA International (CTAI) has completed the handover of the final 40mm Cased Telescoped Armament System cannon to the UK MoD on 25 November.

This 515th 40 CT cannon was provided 7 months ahead of schedule.

CTAI delivered the first 40mm cannon to the MoD in 2016, they were intended to be equipped onto the Warrior and Ajax armoured vehicles.

However, now their destination is uncertain. As part of the 2021 UK Integrated Review, the MoD scrapped the Warrior Capability Sustainment Programme.

While the existing Warrior platforms will remain in service until replaced by the Boxer, the plans to upgrade the platform have been scrapped.

Meanwhile, the Ajax programme has been plagued by issues, in particular, the excessive vibrations inside the vehicle have resulted in more than 300 soldiers being assessed for hearing loss.

The platform was expected to reach IOC in mid-2021, however, these issues mean the future of the platform is uncertain.

Moreover, only 245 Ajax platforms will have the cannon, leaving 270 spares from the 515 ordered.

According to Shephard Defence Insight, the cannon fires 40 mm cased telescoped ammunition. The ammunition is contained in a straight tube and can deliver a charge that is four times more powerful than the 30 mm rounds it replaces.