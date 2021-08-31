Milrem joins Estonian CV90 upgrade team

Read the latest Armoured Vehicles Handbook
Milrem Robotics announced on 31 August that it is part of the Go Craft/Scania Estonia consortium that is upgrading CV90 infantry fighting vehicles (IFVs) operated by the Estonian Defence Forces (EDF).
In June 2021, the Estonian Centre of Defence Investment (ECDI) awarded Go Craft and Scania Estonia a €29.3 million ($34.65 million) deal to upgrade 37 CV90 vehicles procured from Norway in 2016.
Ivar Janson, armoured vehicles manager at the ECDI, described this rebuild programme as ‘the most complicated engineering project entrusted to the Estonian defence industry’.
Milrem Robotics is perhaps better known for its work on UGVs, but over the next two years it will help Go Craft and Scania Estonia to refurbish the CV90s and convert 31 of them into various types of support vehicle including fire support, engineering, and anti-tank roles.
The overhauled CV90s will include features based on specific requirements for the 1st Infantry Brigade Scouts Battalion of the EDF.
‘Milrem Robotics was the best choice to lead the mechanical engineering process to make the final design with the needed and chosen components according to all military standards’, said Tormis Saar, head of military at Go Craft.
