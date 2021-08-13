Milrem demonstrates autonomous capabilities

United by the mission: Team TARIAN (sponsored video)
During recent autonomy demonstrations, a THeMIS UGV from Milrem Robotics followed a human operator walking a path featuring obstacles.
In another, an operator-controlled one UGV and set a second vehicle to follow it between two waypoints. The second THeMIS was then commanded to turn back using Milrem’s Intelligent Functions Integration Kit’s (MIFIK) Mission Planner.
En route, an operator stepped into the path of the UGV, triggering is obstacle detection sensors, bringing the vehicle to a stop. After the obstruction was cleared, the UGV continued on its way.
Milrem Robotics defence R&D director Jüri Pajuste said: ‘Intelligent functions are a crucial part of unmanned systems as they allow soldiers to concentrate on their mission rather than focusing on operating the system.
‘Unmanned ground systems with follow-me, return home, and point-to-point navigation functionalities considerably enhance the fighting capability of units,’
Milrem CEO Kuldar Väärsi said MIFIK would be delivered to ‘several’ THeMIS operators this year. From 2022, certified autonomous functions would form part of the basic THeMIS configuration.
During the broader iMUGS demonstration, project partners showcased THeMIS deploying alongside the KMW Boxer APC and a tethered UAS.
Seven EU member states, Estonia, Belgium, Finland, France, Germany, Latvia, and Spain, set the requirements for iMUGS.
At IDEF 2021, Turkish manufacturer FNSS is exhibiting its Pars Iv 6x6 Special Operation vehicle aimed at the Turkish Special Forces.
Thales Australia was taken to court over the allegation it used another's intellectual property to overcome a bolt unlocking problem on the EF88 rifle.
The growing domestic industrial base in Turkey is capable of delivering several armoured vehicle programmes — but stumbling blocks remain, especially with the difficult Altay MBT programme.
The French Army wants to improve the survivability of its new Scorpion series of armoured vehicles with Active Protection Systems under its Prometeus programme.
After earlier efforts to replace the USMC's LAV-25 8x8 wheeled vehicle it has embarked on the Armoured Reconnaissance Vehicle (ARV) programme to develop new platforms to choose from. However, the USMC is also looking at an alternative option to modify the ACV as well.