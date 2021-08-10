To make this website work, we log user data. By using Shephard's online services, you agree to our Privacy Policy, including cookie policy.

Naval Warfare

Estonia ploughs on with coastal defence upgrade

10th August 2021 - 18:11 GMT | by Eugene Gerden in St Petersburg

Spike NLOS is fired from a JLTV at a naval target in a 22 July demonstration in Estonia. (Photo: Rafael)

Joint procurement of anti-ship missiles has fallen flat, but a recent demonstration illustrates how keen Estonia is to overhaul its coastal defence systems.

Estonia expects to receive a shipment of new naval mines by the end of 2021, under a contract between the Estonian Centre for Defence Investment and an unnamed Finnish supplier.

The financial details of the contract were not disclosed. Estonia has decided to buy the weapons unilaterally after Latvia pulled out of a joint procurement plan.

Cdre Juri Saska, the Commander of the Estonian Naval Forces, insisted the new mines would pose no threat to merchant shipping.

He noted that the mines are only one element of a broader overhaul of coastal defence in Estonia.

‘Our task was to ensure ...

