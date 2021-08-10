Estonia ploughs on with coastal defence upgrade

RN assesses options for next surface-to-surface weapon
The UK RN is scoping out options for its next surface-to-surface guided weapons system but it has yet to move forward with plans for an interim Harpoon anti-ship missile replacement.
Estonia expects to receive a shipment of new naval mines by the end of 2021, under a contract between the Estonian Centre for Defence Investment and an unnamed Finnish supplier.
The financial details of the contract were not disclosed. Estonia has decided to buy the weapons unilaterally after Latvia pulled out of a joint procurement plan.
Cdre Juri Saska, the Commander of the Estonian Naval Forces, insisted the new mines would pose no threat to merchant shipping.
He noted that the mines are only one element of a broader overhaul of coastal defence in Estonia.
‘Our task was to ensure ...
The USN conducts shock trials of new ship designs to ensure that vessels meet mission requirements and withstand battle conditions.
HII will support USN aircraft carriers and west coast surface ships, using a 'find, fix and train’ model.
Solution from Californian companies blends unmanned naval and aerial capabilities
New features and overlays to WECDIS are designed to improve mission effectiveness
Poland will choose between designs from Navantia, Babcock and ThyssenKrupp Marine Systems in 2022.