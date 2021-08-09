Milanion deepens Ukrainian relationship with MoU

Milanion Group is targeting the Eastern European market with its Agema UGV. (Photo: MIlanion Group)

Agreement heightens the likelihood that the Agema UGV will be used by the Ukrainian military.

Milanion Group of the UAE has signed an MoU with Ukrainian Armor for distribution rights to the Agema UGV in the Eastern European market.

As reported by Shephard, Milanion has been targeting Ukraine with Agema after what it claimed as a ‘significant surge in interest’ since IDEX 2021. The UGV was displayed at the Arms and Security 21 exhibition in Kiev in June 2021.

Milanion CEO Davinder Dogra noted on 9 August that the company has ‘already successfully worked with Ukrainian Armor’. He added that ‘we find they have the capabilities, authority and flexibility to create and service any demand for the vehicle while responding quickly to changing market conditions, enabling us to deliver tailored solutions to local preferences’.

Ukrainian Armor Director-General Vladislav Belbas said that Agema is ‘simple to operate, low maintenance and affordable’, adding that his company has ‘the capability and resources to get units of the Agema UGV into “active duty”’.

Marketed as a cost-effective multirole infantry support platform, Agema has a large customisable bed that can be fitted with multiple payloads to fit various missions in accordance with the customer's requirements.

Shephard Defence Insight notes the platform is capable of traversing challenging terrain and can be configured as a 6x6, 8x8 or tracked platform.