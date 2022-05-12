Hungary eyes enhanced lethality with 120mm mortar-equipped 4x4 vehicle

Nurol Makina and Rheinmetall have worked together to integrate the latter’s Ragnarok 120mm mortar into a Gidrán armoured vehicle in anticipation of possible Hungarian requirements. (Photo: Wikimedia Commons)

Tests of a 120mm mortar on a Turkish-made 4x4 vehicle tie in with Hungarian plans to enhance mortar lethality with a smaller logistics footprint.