Hungary eyes enhanced lethality with 120mm mortar-equipped 4x4 vehicle

12th May 2022 - 15:00 GMT | by Sam Cranny-Evans in London

Nurol Makina and Rheinmetall have worked together to integrate the latter’s Ragnarok 120mm mortar into a Gidrán armoured vehicle in anticipation of possible Hungarian requirements. (Photo: Wikimedia Commons)

Tests of a 120mm mortar on a Turkish-made 4x4 vehicle tie in with Hungarian plans to enhance mortar lethality with a smaller logistics footprint.

Hungarian military modernisation plans include a move to enhance the hitting power of its mortar units; with this in mind, Turkish manufacturer Nurol Makina collaborated with Rheinmetall Defence to install the Ragnarok 120mm mortar into a Gidrán 4x4 armoured vehicle, which is a variant of the Ejder Yalçin developed for Hungary.

The mortar was installed in the rear of a modified Gidrán variant, enabling it to be fired through two roof hatches. The Hungarian forces are currently in an R&D phase and have invited several companies to carry out joint R&D programmes, Gáspár Maróth, Government Commissioner for Defence Development, said

