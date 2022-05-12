Hungary eyes enhanced lethality with 120mm mortar-equipped 4x4 vehicle

EBMR consortium receives latest order for Jaguar and Griffon
A new order under the Scorpion programme will bring the number of Jaguar and Griffon vehicles for the French Army to 150 and 909 respectively.
Hungarian military modernisation plans include a move to enhance the hitting power of its mortar units; with this in mind, Turkish manufacturer Nurol Makina collaborated with Rheinmetall Defence to install the Ragnarok 120mm mortar into a Gidrán 4x4 armoured vehicle, which is a variant of the Ejder Yalçin developed for Hungary.
The mortar was installed in the rear of a modified Gidrán variant, enabling it to be fired through two roof hatches. The Hungarian forces are currently in an R&D phase and have invited several companies to carry out joint R&D programmes, Gáspár Maróth, Government Commissioner for Defence Development, said
The US Army is looking to deepen its experimentation with cutting-edge and innovative solutions by allocating $35 billion for this purpose in its FY2023 budget request and $90.8 million for Project Convergence 22.
The US Army evaluated the Spike Firefly loitering munition at the AEWE 2022 exercise. During the two days assessment, seven infantry squads were qualified in the operation of the weapon system.
Deliveries of HE 448 rounds for the Swedish military will take place from 2023 to 2025 under the latest order from the FMV.
Activity in the Electro-Magnetic Environment (EME) is increasingly focused towards supporting digital sources.
Two contracts from Rheinmetall for Slovakia RayService include components for Hungarian Lynx KF41s and a fixed pre-contract for the deliveries of Lynx components to the Slovak Army if Rheinmetall wins an IFV tender.