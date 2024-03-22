To make this website work, we log user data. By using Shephard's online services, you agree to our Privacy Policy, including cookie policy.

MBDA's Enforcer missile system: Locked, loaded and Euro-funded for rapid expansion

22nd March 2024 - 11:08 GMT | by Norbert Neumann in London

The fire-and-forget Enforcer has been purpose-built to provide deployed infantry soldiers with precise engagement capabilities at ranges exceeding 2,000m. (Photo: MBDA)

MBDA's Enforcer missile system production has received an additional boost as the company was set to receive funding by the European Commission's ASAP programme.

European multinational missile developer and manufacturer MBDA will continue to ramp up production of its Enforcer portable, shoulder-launched, lightweight, high-precision missile system, the company announced.

The Enforcer Production Increase Campaign (EPIC) has been proposed for funding within the European Commission's ASAP programme.

The EPIC project aims to increase Enforcer production significantly and will be set to contribute to the further enlargement of the series production of the missiles at MBDA in Germany and at MBDA partner companies in Europe.

As for ASAP, announced on 15 March, the Commission allocated €500 million (US$540 million) to allow the European defence industry to

