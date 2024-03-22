MBDA's Enforcer missile system: Locked, loaded and Euro-funded for rapid expansion
European multinational missile developer and manufacturer MBDA will continue to ramp up production of its Enforcer portable, shoulder-launched, lightweight, high-precision missile system, the company announced.
The Enforcer Production Increase Campaign (EPIC) has been proposed for funding within the European Commission's ASAP programme.
The EPIC project aims to increase Enforcer production significantly and will be set to contribute to the further enlargement of the series production of the missiles at MBDA in Germany and at MBDA partner companies in Europe.
As for ASAP, announced on 15 March, the Commission allocated €500 million (US$540 million) to allow the European defence industry to
Already have an account? Log in
Want to keep reading this article?
Read this Article
Get access to this article with a Free Basic Account
- Original curated content, daily across air, land and naval domains
- 2 free stories per week
- Personalised news alerts
- Daily and weekly newsletters
Unlimited Access
Access to all our premium news as a Premium News 365 Member. Corporate subscriptions available.
- Original curated content, daily across air, land and naval domains
- 14-day free trial (cancel at any time)
- Unlimited access to all published premium news
More from Land Warfare
-
Rheinmetall wins $2.9 billion contract to supply Boxer 8x8s to the Bundeswehr
Some of the 123 “Heavy Weapon Carrier for the Infantry” vehicles will be made in Australia and shipped to Germany.
-
Danish CV90 fleet’s mid-life upgrade contract awarded to BAE Systems
BAE Systems Hägglunds, the manufacturer of the Royal Danish Army’s fleet of CV90 infantry fighting vehicles, has been awarded a contract to prolong the life of the vehicles.