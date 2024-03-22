MBDA's Enforcer missile system: Locked, loaded and Euro-funded for rapid expansion

European multinational missile developer and manufacturer MBDA will continue to ramp up production of its Enforcer portable, shoulder-launched, lightweight, high-precision missile system, the company announced.

The Enforcer Production Increase Campaign (EPIC) has been proposed for funding within the European Commission's ASAP programme.

The EPIC project aims to increase Enforcer production significantly and will be set to contribute to the further enlargement of the series production of the missiles at MBDA in Germany and at MBDA partner companies in Europe.

As for ASAP, announced on 15 March, the Commission allocated €500 million (US$540 million) to allow the European defence industry to