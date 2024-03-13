To make this website work, we log user data. By using Shephard's online services, you agree to our Privacy Policy, including cookie policy.

Malaysia to deploy 4x4 Ejder Yalçın armoured combat vehicle in April 2024

13th March 2024 - 14:00 GMT | by Dzirhan Mahadzir

A MALBATT (Malaysian Battalion) UNIFIL 4x4 Condor APC in Lebanon during UN firing exercise Steel Storm in 2018. Twenty Condor APCs of the contingent will be replaced by a similar number of Ejder Yalçın armoured combat vehicles this year. (Photo: Malaysian Armed Forces Joint Force Headquarter)

Malaysia will bolster its UN peacekeeping efforts in Lebanon with the advanced Panthera armoured combat vehicles as it upgrades its decades-old Condors.

Malaysia will begin to deploy the 4x4 Ejder Yalçın armoured combat vehicle, named Panthera locally, with its United Nations Interim Force in Lebanon (UNIFIL) Malaysian Battalion (MALBATT) contingent by April 2024.

In response to a parliamentary question on 4 March, Malaysian defence minister Khaled Nordin said that the vehicles would undergo final acceptance tests this month and subsequently enter service in April. Nordin also stated that with the entry of the 20 vehicles ordered, 20 Condor 4x4 APCs with the MALBATT contingent would be retired and disposed of.

Malaysia ordered 20 Ejder Yalçın vehicles specifically for use by the MALBATT

