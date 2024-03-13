Malaysia to deploy 4x4 Ejder Yalçın armoured combat vehicle in April 2024
Malaysia will begin to deploy the 4x4 Ejder Yalçın armoured combat vehicle, named Panthera locally, with its United Nations Interim Force in Lebanon (UNIFIL) Malaysian Battalion (MALBATT) contingent by April 2024.
In response to a parliamentary question on 4 March, Malaysian defence minister Khaled Nordin said that the vehicles would undergo final acceptance tests this month and subsequently enter service in April. Nordin also stated that with the entry of the 20 vehicles ordered, 20 Condor 4x4 APCs with the MALBATT contingent would be retired and disposed of.
Malaysia ordered 20 Ejder Yalçın vehicles specifically for use by the MALBATT
