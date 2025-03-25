Lockheed Martin close to deploying JAGM in CUAS missions

Lockheed Martin has been progressing with its plans to deploy the Joint-Air-to-Ground Missile (JAGM) against drones following the growing US military interest in counter-UAS (CUAS) capabilities. The company recently showcased its integration with ground-based radar and will carry out other demonstrations with JAGM.

Joey Drake, the supplier’s multi-domain missile systems programme director, explained that during the US summer the missile would be fired from a JAGM Quad Launcher (JQL) made by Lockheed Martin Rotary and Mission Systems during a land-based trial.

“This will be the first time that JAGM would be launched from a JQL and it will showcase JQL