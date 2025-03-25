To make this website work, we log user data. By using Shephard's online services, you agree to our Privacy Policy, including cookie policy.

Lockheed Martin close to deploying JAGM in CUAS missions

25th March 2025 - 08:49 GMT | by Flavia Camargos Pereira in Kansas City

RSS

A rendering of JAGM. (Photo: Lockheed Martin)

The company plans to conduct counter-drone demonstrations with JAGM this year.

Lockheed Martin has been progressing with its plans to deploy the Joint-Air-to-Ground Missile (JAGM) against drones following the growing US military interest in counter-UAS (CUAS) capabilities. The company recently showcased its integration with ground-based radar and will carry out other demonstrations with JAGM.

Joey Drake, the supplier’s multi-domain missile systems programme director, explained that during the US summer the missile would be fired from a JAGM Quad Launcher (JQL) made by Lockheed Martin Rotary and Mission Systems during a land-based trial.

“This will be the first time that JAGM would be launched from a JQL and it will showcase JQL

