Lockheed takes US JAGM and Hellfire follow-on production order

2nd April 2024 - 17:25 GMT | by The Shephard News Team in London

More than 30 FMS customers operate the Hellfire missile. (Photo: US DoD)

The total contract award value for Hellfire and JAGM missiles for the US services was set out for up to $4.5 billion between 2023 and 2025.

Lockheed Martin has been awarded a US$483 million follow-on production contract by the US Army for Joint-Air-to-Ground Missiles (JAGM) and Hellfire missiles.

Under the contract, Lockheed will provide JAGM and Hellfire procurement and support for the US Army, the US Navy and international customers. The latest contract was the third follow-on deal that was part of a multiple-year award, initially signed in March 2023. The total contract award value was set out for up to $4.5 billion through 2025.

Currently, more than 30 FMS customers operate Hellfire, with Hellfire II having been the principal air-to-ground weapon for the US Army AH-64 Apache, OH-58 Kiowa Warrior and MQ-1C Gray Eagle UAS.

The JAGM dual-mode guidance section can offer JAGM performance at a cost comparable to Hellfire.

