Lockheed Martin awarded $2.8 billion THAAD development contract
Lockheed Martin has been awarded a US$2.8 billion contract from the US Missile Defense Agency (MDA) for a follow-on development contract for the Terminal High Altitude Area Defense (THAAD) weapon system.
The contract will support the continued development of the THAAD system over the next five years, with two opportunities to extend the contract for a period of 10 years. The $2.8 billion has been noted as the ceiling of the contract, meaning the total value if both options to extend are exercised.
This latest contract comes after the THAAD Advanced Capability contract was awarded to Lockheed Martin in 2012.
Related Articles
Lockheed Martin gains more THAAD work
Saudis gain more THAAD support
US commits to ‘significant undertaking’ as THAAD battery deployed to Israel
“The combat-proven THAAD interceptor is an effective deterrent against a range of ballistic missile threats, and we are pleased to continue advancing its capabilities for our current and future customers,” said Dan Nimblett, VP upper tier integrated air and missile defense at Lockheed Martin Missiles and Fire Control.
According to Shephard Defence Insight, THAAD is effective at a range of 200km and altitude up to 150km. It has been designed to counter mass raids with high firepower – up to 72 interceptors per battery.
In October 2024, the US committed to a ‘significant undertaking’ when it deployed a THAAD battery to Israel to bolster its air defences.
Lockheed Martin announced on 29 January that it had delivered its 900th THAAD interceptor to the MDA.
According to the company, the weapon system has a perfect flight record with 17 for 17 intercepts, sixteen of those being a THAAD interceptor.
Related Programmes in Defence Insight
THAAD (Terminal High Altitude Area Defense) (Procurement)
Related Equipment in Defence Insight
More from Land Warfare
-
Rheinmetall signs $3.2 billion framework agreement for platoon systems
As part of the agreement, Rheinmetall has received an initial contract for 92 platoon systems, consisting of 68 refurbished platoon systems and 24 new systems, worth approximately €417 million (US$432 million).
-
Fourth European country opts for Euro PULS rocket artillery system as Germany signs up
When compared to the German Army’s M270 227mm (12 round) Multiple Launch Rocket Systems (MLRS), Euro PULS will offer a step change increase in capability to meet the German Army’s Future Long-Range Indirect Fire System.
-
Germany takes first Boxer air defence vehicle and prepares for evaluation trials
The Skyranger air defence system for Germany is built around the Boxer 8x8, a platform which is in service with, or ordered by, six countries.
-
Oshkosh awarded $215 million in truck contracts
Oshkosh Defence has sold more than 2,000 Family of Medium Truck Vehicles (FMTV) A2 trucks and completed air drops of the M1093A2 (A2) FMTV trucks from Boeing C-17 heavy lift and Lockheed Martin C-130 tactical lift aircraft in 2024.
-
GDLS plans to deliver prototype armed Advanced Reconnaissance Vehicle in 2025
General Dynamics Land Systems (GDLS) is building the Advanced Reconnaissance Vehicle (ARV) Command, Control, Communications, Computers/Uncrewed Aerial Systems (C4/UAS) for the US Marine Corps (USMC). Approximately 500 ARV 30mm autocannon (ARV-30) are expected to be procured by the USMC.