US commits to ‘significant undertaking’ as THAAD battery deployed to Israel

The deployment of a Terminal High-Altitude Area Defence (THAAD) battery to Israel, along with 100 troops to operate it, has been authorised by US President Jo Biden, a statement by the Pentagon has confirmed, following Iran’s missile attacks against the country.

The THAAD system, produced by Lockheed Martin, has been designed to defend forces, population centres and critical infrastructure against short- and medium-range ballistic missiles, according to Shephard Defence Insight.

“[The deployment] is part of the broader adjustments the US military has made in recent months, to support the defence of Israel and protect Americans from attacks by Iran