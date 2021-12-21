Saudis gain more THAAD support

A Terminal High Altitude Area Defense (THAAD) interceptor missile launcher at Andersen Air Force Base, Guam. (Photo: US Army/Capt Adan Cazarez)

Lockheed Martin continues support for Saudi-installed ballistic missile defence system.

Lockheed Martin is continuing to support the Terminal High Altitude Area Defense (THAAD) programme in Saudi Arabia with a new $286.47 million FMS contract modification from the Missile Defense Agency (MDA).

The DoD stated on 17 December that under the latest modification, Lockheed Martin will provide ‘equipment and continued efforts’ for THAAD Phase I, and ‘additional efforts related to ground production, training, spares, spares consolidation, software support, facility support, engineering services’ and other work inside the US and abroad.

Work began on 16 December 2021 and is scheduled to finish on 31 August 2027.

The US approved a $15 billion FMS deal in October 2017 to sell THAAD systems and support services to Saudi Arabia. The deal included 44 THAAD launchers, 360 interceptor missiles, 16 mobile fire control units and seven AN/TPY-2 THAAD radars, with Lockheed Martin as prime contractor and systems integrator.

A $945.9 million Saudi THAAD FMS support contract for Lockheed Martin from the MDA, awarded in March 2019, was followed by a $610.46 million contract for Phase II in March 2021.