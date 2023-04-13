To make this website work, we log user data. By using Shephard's online services, you agree to our Privacy Policy, including cookie policy.

  • US approves HIMARS sale to Morocco, allowing deep strikes against potential threats

US approves HIMARS sale to Morocco, allowing deep strikes against potential threats

13th April 2023 - 17:00 GMT | by Norbert Neumann in London

HIMARS would improve Morocco’s capability to face current and future threats and strengthen its ability to detect threats and control its borders. (Photo: US DoD)

Morocco's ambitions to strengthen border security and the capability to detect and neutralise potential threats could soon come to fruition with a $524 million HIMARS, missile and guided rocket purchase from the US.

The US Defense Security Cooperation Agency (DSCA) approved a possible Foreign Military Sale to Morocco for High Mobility Artillery Rocket Systems (HIMARS) on 11 April.

The sale would reach an estimated cost of $524.2 million and include 18 M142 HIMARS launchers, 40 M57 Army Tactical Missile Systems (ATACMS), 36 M31A2 Guided Multiple Launch Rocket Systems (GMLRS) and various other missiles and related equipment.

‘This proposed sale will support the foreign policy and national security of the United States by helping to improve the security of a Major Non-NATO Ally that continues to be an important force for political stability and

