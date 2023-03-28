US Army taps Lockheed Martin to develop future long-range manoeuvrable missile
LRMF will extend the range of the US Army's reach beyond that of the baseline set by the Precision Strike Missile (PrSM).
Phase 1 of the work will focus on design and risk reduction with optional follow-on phases leading to a flight test demonstration.
Lockheed Martin Missiles and Fire Control's advanced programmes execution and transition VP Steven Botwinik said: 'Lockheed Martin is partnering with the US Army to give soldiers a decisive edge on the battlefield by extending their reach.
Related Articles
Lockheed Martin exploring opportunity to perform M270 recapitalisation and sustainment work in UK
'With half a century of expertise integrating advanced propulsion systems and supporting the army's precision fires ecosystem, we are ready to develop a solution that significantly extends PrSM's range.'
After flight tests, the LRMF work will transition into the US Army's Strategic and Operational Rockets and Missiles (STORM) project offer to inform the design of an extended-range PrSM weapon.
Lockheed said its solution would employ 'unique design elements and key technologies to address size and endurance challenges' posed by increasing the weapon's range but maintaining launcher constraints.
More from Land Warfare
-
Malaysian Army seeks new ATGMs
New antitank missiles are on the menu for the Malaysian Army, as a tender is launched.
-
RBSL cuts metal for first British Army Boxer vehicle
RBSL has declared the achievement of an AFV industrial capacity and intended to ramp up production at its Telford site to 50 Mission Modules a year for the British Army's Boxer armoured vehicle programme.
-
IVAS programme has made major progress, says US Army Chief of Staff
The US Army and Microsoft are currently working on the third version of the product, the 1.2 variant.
-
Turkish Armed Forces to begin testing latest Altay tank ahead of 2025 mass production
Manufacturer BMC says the Altay's design has evolved considerably since the programme began and expects to begin mass production by 2025.