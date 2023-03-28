To make this website work, we log user data. By using Shephard's online services, you agree to our Privacy Policy, including cookie policy.

US Army taps Lockheed Martin to develop future long-range manoeuvrable missile

28th March 2023 - 18:30 GMT | by The Shephard News Team in London

LRMF will extend the reach of the US Army while being fired from the same launchers as existing weapons. (Photo: Lockheed Martin)

The US Army has selected Lockheed Martin to develop an advanced propulsion Long Range Manoeuvrable Fires (LRMF) missile to be used with existing launchers.

LRMF will extend the range of the US Army's reach beyond that of the baseline set by the Precision Strike Missile (PrSM).

Phase 1 of the work will focus on design and risk reduction with optional follow-on phases leading to a flight test demonstration.

Lockheed Martin Missiles and Fire Control's advanced programmes execution and transition VP Steven Botwinik said: 'Lockheed Martin is partnering with the US Army to give soldiers a decisive edge on the battlefield by extending their reach.

'With half a century of expertise integrating advanced propulsion systems and supporting the army's precision fires ecosystem, we are ready to develop a solution that significantly extends PrSM's range.'

After flight tests, the LRMF work will transition into the US Army's Strategic and Operational Rockets and Missiles (STORM) project offer to inform the design of an extended-range PrSM weapon.

Lockheed said its solution would employ 'unique design elements and key technologies to address size and endurance challenges' posed by increasing the weapon's range but maintaining launcher constraints.

