Latest JLTV order meets demand from FMS customers

One of the JLTVs delivered to Slovenia in May 2021. (Photo: Slovenian MoD)

Brazil, Lithuania, Montenegro and Slovenia will receive more JLTVs under latest contract modification for Oshkosh.

Oshkosh Defense has received a major new order for Joint Light Tactical Vehicles (JLTVs) and associated equipment, the DoD announced on 24 November.

US Army Contracting Command awarded the company a $591.6 million contract modification to provide 1,669 JLTVs plus 868 JLTV trailers, kits and parts.

Recipients will include FMS customers Brazil, Lithuania, Montenegro and Slovenia.

Oshkosh is expected to complete work on this latest order by 31 August 2023.

Oshkosh obtained a previous contract in November 2020 from the DoD to produce JLTVs and kits for Brazil.

The South American country is receiving 12 vehicles under that deal: an initial batch of four JLTVs will be delivered in 2022, followed by two vehicles per year from 2023 until 2026.

In July 2021, the US DoD awarded Oshkosh a contract worth $152 million which included production of an undisclosed number of JLTVs for both Lithuania and Slovenia.

The first batch of JLTVs, comprising at least 24 vehicles, was delivered to Slovenia in May 2021.

Lithuania received its first batch of 50 JLTVs in August 2021.

As for Montenegro, an order for 30 JLTVs was included in a broader $803.9 million deal announced in December 2019, primarily for the US armed forces.