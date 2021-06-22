JLTV experiences mixed fortunes in new NATO countries

The Oshkosh Joint Light Tactical Vehicle (JLTV) has increased its presence in Central and Eastern Europe after the Slovenian MoD took its first vehicles on strength in mid-May out of 38 on order.

However, other countries in the region still have no clear idea whether they will buy high-end infantry mobility vehicles or will stick to light armoured vehicles. Slovakia, for instance, cancelled in May 2020 its plan to acquire a large number of 4x4 vehicles.

A spokesperson from the Latvian MoD, meanwhile, told Shephard that it has decided to divide its acquisition of armoured vehicles into two sub-programmes for ...