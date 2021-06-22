JLTV experiences mixed fortunes in new NATO countries

L3Harris delivers final bomb disposal robot
L3Harris has delivered the final EOD robot to the UK MoD for Project STARTER.
The Oshkosh Joint Light Tactical Vehicle (JLTV) has increased its presence in Central and Eastern Europe after the Slovenian MoD took its first vehicles on strength in mid-May out of 38 on order.
However, other countries in the region still have no clear idea whether they will buy high-end infantry mobility vehicles or will stick to light armoured vehicles. Slovakia, for instance, cancelled in May 2020 its plan to acquire a large number of 4x4 vehicles.
A spokesperson from the Latvian MoD, meanwhile, told Shephard that it has decided to divide its acquisition of armoured vehicles into two sub-programmes for ...
To read this article, along with thousands of others like it, start your Premium News free trial.Start Trial or log in here
L3Harris has delivered the final EOD robot to the UK MoD for Project STARTER.
US market dominance in North Africa may begin to be eroded over the next ten years by new players from emerging defence markets.
AI platform for the British Army is designed to create an interconnected digital picture for frontline soldiers.
Turkey has successfully tested and integrated the 107mm Multi-Barrel Rocket Launcher onto its BMC-produced armoured vehicle.
Add-on kit turns UHF/VHF radio into a BLoS solution to support voice and data communications.
The FICV has re-emerged as a major programme for the Indian Army, after lying pretty much dormant for the past 4-5 years.