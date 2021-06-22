To make this website work, we log user data. By using Shephard's online services, you agree to our Privacy Policy, including cookie policy.

Land Warfare

JLTV experiences mixed fortunes in new NATO countries

22nd June 2021 - 17:18 GMT | by Alexander Mladenov, Krassimir Grozev in Sofia

One of the JLTVs delivered to Slovenia. (Photo: Slovenian MoD)

Slovenian procurement of 4x4 light tactical vehicles proceeds smoothly, in contrast with plans elsewhere in central and eastern Europe.

The Oshkosh Joint Light Tactical Vehicle (JLTV) has increased its presence in Central and Eastern Europe after the Slovenian MoD took its first vehicles on strength in mid-May out of 38 on order.

However, other countries in the region still have no clear idea whether they will buy high-end infantry mobility vehicles or will stick to light armoured vehicles. Slovakia, for instance, cancelled in May 2020 its plan to acquire a large number of 4x4 vehicles.

A spokesperson from the Latvian MoD, meanwhile, told Shephard that it has decided to divide its acquisition of armoured vehicles into two sub-programmes for ...

