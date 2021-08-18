Lithuania receives JLTVs

The Lithuanian Army has received initial deliveries of some 50 Joint Light Tactical Vehicles (JLTVs) under a Foreign Military Sales (FMS) agreement with the United States.

The vehicles were officially unveiled at Rukla in a ceremony held at the base of the Iron Wolf Mechanised Infantry Brigade. Rukla is also home to the NATO enhanced Forward Presence Battalion Battle Group.

A spokesperson from the Lithuanian MoD told Shephard that the first batch of 50 arrived earlier in June out of the total on order of 200. ‘All of them are [M1278A1] Heavy Guns Carrier (HGC) variant, however, installed equipment will ...