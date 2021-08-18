To make this website work, we log user data. By using Shephard's online services, you agree to our Privacy Policy, including cookie policy.

Land Warfare

Lithuania receives JLTVs

18th August 2021 - 13:00 GMT | by Tim Fish in Auckland

The JLTV was selected by the US Army in 2015 but it has also secured export orders for Lithuania and Slovenia among others. (Photo: Lithuania MoD)

The Lithuanian Armed Forces are introducing their first batch of 50 JLTVs following delivery from US manufacturer Oshkosh.

The Lithuanian Army has received initial deliveries of some 50 Joint Light Tactical Vehicles (JLTVs) under a Foreign Military Sales (FMS) agreement with the United States.

The vehicles were officially unveiled at Rukla in a ceremony held at the base of the Iron Wolf Mechanised Infantry Brigade. Rukla is also home to the NATO enhanced Forward Presence Battalion Battle Group.

A spokesperson from the Lithuanian MoD told Shephard that the first batch of 50 arrived earlier in June out of the total on order of 200. ‘All of them are [M1278A1] Heavy Guns Carrier (HGC) variant, however, installed equipment will ...

