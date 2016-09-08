Land Forces 2016: Australia’s GBAD jigsaw puzzle

The topic of ground-based air defence (GBAD) and integrated air defence attracted much attention at Land Forces 2016 in Adelaide, although potential vendors are awaiting an RfT to learn more about how Australia will approach this jigsaw.

The 2016 Defence White Paper called for a deployable short-range GBAD system to replace the Saab RBS 70 MANPADS by the early 2020s. Furthermore, new medium-range GBAD missiles will be acquired in the mid-to-late 2020s. These contribute to project Land 19 Phase 7B.

Another consideration is project Air 6500 that will have two phases to replace the Vigilare air defence C2 system and