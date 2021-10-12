AUSA 2021: L3Harris to deliver Binocular Night Vision technology to US Army

﻿﻿The Binocular Night Vision Device-1531 will support U.S. Army EOD operations in no light environments. (Photo: L3Harris Technologies)

US Army EOD specialists to be provided with the new BNVD-1531 from L3Harris.

L3Harris Technologies is the company selected by the U.S. Army for the provision of advanced binocular night vision technology.

L3Harris will deliver its newest Binocular Night Vision Device-1531 (BNVD-1531) to enables EOD specialists better detect, disable, neutralise and render safe explosive devices in challenging environments.

The new L3Harris night vision technology will, in fact, enable operations in low-light and no-light environments to be performed with the same clarity and details as daytime operations.

The BNVD-1531 is a lightweight, ergonomic goggle with several adjustable settings to adapt to changing mission requirements.

L3Harris Technologies offers a wide range of night vision technologies such as the Clip-On Night Vision Device-Thermal (CNVD-T), which allows vision also through smoke, or the AN/PSQ-20B ENVG (Enhanced Night Vision Goggle) helmet that uses image intensification technology.