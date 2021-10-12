AUSA 2021: L3Harris to deliver Binocular Night Vision technology to US Army

Valor v Defiant X: Who will win?
At AUSA 2021, Shephard spoke to Bell and Sikorsky about their advanced concepts that are designed to meet future US Army FLRAA requirements.
L3Harris Technologies is the company selected by the U.S. Army for the provision of advanced binocular night vision technology.
L3Harris will deliver its newest Binocular Night Vision Device-1531 (BNVD-1531) to enables EOD specialists better detect, disable, neutralise and render safe explosive devices in challenging environments.
The new L3Harris night vision technology will, in fact, enable operations in low-light and no-light environments to be performed with the same clarity and details as daytime operations.
The BNVD-1531 is a lightweight, ergonomic goggle with several adjustable settings to adapt to changing mission requirements.
L3Harris Technologies offers a wide range of night vision technologies such as the Clip-On Night Vision Device-Thermal (CNVD-T), which allows vision also through smoke, or the AN/PSQ-20B ENVG (Enhanced Night Vision Goggle) helmet that uses image intensification technology.
The US armed forces are training in ways to shorten the time it takes to transmit mission-critical targeting data from satellites to shooters.
New three-rocket prototype launcher goes on display at AUSA 2021.
Galvion is providing a solution to recharge batteries of EOD equipment for the US Army — and other potential applications for the Squad Power Manager include powering radios in Colombian helicopters.
South Korean-made Searchlight Drone platform can be used for EO/IR reconnaissance, logistics operations, surveillance patrol, object tracking and warfighting experiments.
Rafael is unveiling its newest remote weapons station this week at AUSA 2021.