Kuwait Warrior contract expected from June

US gun manufacturer, ATK, believes a contract for the upgrade programme on Kuwait’s Warrior infantry fighting vehicle (IFV) could be awarded as soon as June.

The company is offering its services to all three known teams competing for the project and a spokesman told Shephard that the company has offered services ‘for refurbishment/remanufacturing of the M242 gun systems as part of the offerings submitted by Raytheon, Lockheed Martin and ADS’.

‘We understand that there may be a contract award let as early as June of this year,’ the spokesman added.

ATK said that it is not clear what the competitors have planned