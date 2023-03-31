To make this website work, we log user data. By using Shephard's online services, you agree to our Privacy Policy, including cookie policy.

KMW refines RT60 turret-equipped Boxer 'Dragoon' module

31st March 2023 - 17:00 GMT | by Harry Lye in London

RSS

The turret of the Boxer Dragoon module does not penetrate into the vehicle, allowing it to carry a full complement of eight personnel. (Photo: Nicholas Drummond via Twitter)

Krauss Maffei-Wegmann (KMW) has refined its Kongsberg RT60-equipped turreted Boxer variant, with a newer version based on the UK's Infantry Carrying Vehicle (ICV) module as a basis but with a strengthened roof.

The Boxer Dragoon module features a lighter and more compact version of Kongsberg's RT60 turret offering modular protection.

Weaponry includes a Northrop Grumman XM813 30mm chain gun, coaxial 7.62mm machine gun, twin Javelin anti-tank guided missiles (ATGM), and a 12.7mm heavy machine gun.

On top of this, the cannon can be upgraded to a 40x180mm system with a barrel change.

The system builds on an earlier version of the platform shown at WFEL's facility in Stockport in 2021.

KMW's UK strategic advisor Nicholas Drummond told Shephard: 'The original version shown at Stockport was a prototype with the Puma

Harry Lye

Author

Harry Lye

Harry Lye is Senior Naval Reporter at Shephard Media.

Harry joined the company in 2021, …

Read full bio

