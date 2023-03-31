KMW refines RT60 turret-equipped Boxer 'Dragoon' module

The turret of the Boxer Dragoon module does not penetrate into the vehicle, allowing it to carry a full complement of eight personnel. (Photo: Nicholas Drummond via Twitter)

Krauss Maffei-Wegmann (KMW) has refined its Kongsberg RT60-equipped turreted Boxer variant, with a newer version based on the UK's Infantry Carrying Vehicle (ICV) module as a basis but with a strengthened roof.