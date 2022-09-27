To make this website work, we log user data. By using Shephard's online services, you agree to our Privacy Policy, including cookie policy.

John Cockerill joins three EDF defence projects

27th September 2022 - 16:45 GMT | by The Shephard News Team

John Cockerill will integrate new functionalities into the Cockerill 1030 turret under the MARSEUS project. (Photo: John Cockerill)

The company was selected to participle in the FAMOUS2, MARSEUS and INDY efforts.

John Cockerill confirmed on 21 September that the company has been selected to participle in three programmes implemented by the European Defence Fund. The supply will take part in the FAMOUS2, MARSEUS and INDY efforts.

The FAMOUS2 (European Future Highly Mobile Augmented Armoured Systems) project aims to develop innovative technological elements for the next generation of armoured platforms and to modernise existing platforms, including all-terrain vehicles, light armoured vehicles and tanks.

In this effort, John Cockerill Defense will coordinate all activities related to the development of medium calibre weapon systems to provide firepower for future tracked all-terrain platforms and light wheeled armoured vehicles.

The MARSEUS (Modular Architecture Solutions for EU States) project is the second part of the LynkEUS initiative, which aims to study the firing beyond the line of sight of a 5th generation medium-range anti-tank missile, embarked on a vehicle in coordination with an observation drone.

In this effort, the company will integrate new functionalities into the Cockerill CPWS and 1030, which are its latest generation compact turrets.

In the case of the INDY programme, it aims to develop solutions for the energy independence of military camps deployed in operations, such as hydrogen and micro-grid management.

