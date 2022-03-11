Javelin JV to provide extra support for Ukraine and other FMS customers

The Raytheon/Lockheed Martin JV producing the Javelin ATGM is providing additional lifecycle contractor support services for US military users and 14 FMS customers, under a new $19.54 million contract modification from the US Army.

Work will be performed in Tucson, Arizona, with an estimated completion date of 28 February 2023.

Support for the following FMS operators of Javelin are included in the contract modification: Australia, Estonia, Georgia, Indonesia, Ireland, Jordan, Latvia, Lithuania, New Zealand, Oman, Poland, Taiwan, Ukraine and the UAE.

Ukraine has made good use of Javelin donated by friendly states in its struggle against invading Russian forces, and the ATGM system will be included in a special military assistance package prepared by the Biden administration.