Javelin JV to provide extra support for Ukraine and other FMS customers

General Atomics completes railgun and powder gun testing contract
General Atomics has announced further success with the development of gun-launched projectile designs.
The Raytheon/Lockheed Martin JV producing the Javelin ATGM is providing additional lifecycle contractor support services for US military users and 14 FMS customers, under a new $19.54 million contract modification from the US Army.
Work will be performed in Tucson, Arizona, with an estimated completion date of 28 February 2023.
Support for the following FMS operators of Javelin are included in the contract modification: Australia, Estonia, Georgia, Indonesia, Ireland, Jordan, Latvia, Lithuania, New Zealand, Oman, Poland, Taiwan, Ukraine and the UAE.
Ukraine has made good use of Javelin donated by friendly states in its struggle against invading Russian forces, and the ATGM system will be included in a special military assistance package prepared by the Biden administration.
Russia may be seeking ways to accelerate its UGV programmes but the Ukraine conflict could slow them down.
Thales is expanding its weapons production capacity at Lithgow in Australia.
The Italian subsidiaries of MBDA and Rheinmetall aim to develop new business opportunities in the air defence sector.
The US Army is intensifying its efforts to equip its troops with autonomous systems and enhance the deployment of manned-unmanned teaming, both on the ground and in the air.
New Saudi-made remote weapon stations and other indigenously developed equipment were on display at WDS 2022.