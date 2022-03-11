To make this website work, we log user data. By using Shephard's online services, you agree to our Privacy Policy, including cookie policy.

Javelin JV to provide extra support for Ukraine and other FMS customers

11th March 2022 - 15:57 GMT | by The Shephard News Team

﻿Ukrainian Army officers observing US troops training with the Javelin ATGM at ﻿the Hohenfels Training Area in Germany. (Photo: DVIDS/Kayla Christopher)

Contract modification from US Army will see Raytheon and Lockheed Martin provide additional support to US users and 14 FMS customers.

The Raytheon/Lockheed Martin JV producing the Javelin ATGM is providing additional lifecycle contractor support services for US military users and 14 FMS customers, under a new $19.54 million contract modification from the US Army.

Work will be performed in Tucson, Arizona, with an estimated completion date of 28 February 2023.

Support for the following FMS operators of Javelin are included in the contract modification: Australia, Estonia, Georgia, Indonesia, Ireland, Jordan, Latvia, Lithuania, New Zealand, Oman, Poland, Taiwan, Ukraine and the UAE.

Ukraine has made good use of Javelin donated by friendly states in its struggle against invading Russian forces, and the ATGM system will be included in a special military assistance package prepared by the Biden administration.

