Open menu Search
  • Home>
  • News>
  • Land Warfare>
  • Japanese wheeled combat vehicles: Procurement driven by operational realities

Japanese wheeled combat vehicles: Procurement driven by operational realities

16th April 2026 - 14:58 GMT | by Dr Peter Magill in Nottingham, UK

RSS

The Common Tactical Wheeled Vehicle currently being procured by the Japanese Self-Defence Forces. (Photo: JGSDF)

Japan’s armoured forces are currently undergoing a doctrinal shift from tracked to wheeled vehicles. This represents a major change in the country’s force structure and armoured capabilities.

There is a recurring trend in defence procurement in which governments adopt new military doctrine or announce new defence postures but do not alter their established procurement plans. It is often easier to continue old patterns than to adapt to new realities.

One country whose procurement actually appears to be influenced by its doctrine is Japan. In recent years, Japan has shifted away from heavier tracked vehicles towards lighter, more manoeuvrable wheeled vehicles. This movement has been driven by the changing security threat in Japan’s neighbourhood, with increasing tensions with China and North Korea forcing Japan to reappraise its force

Our news & analysis is now part of Defence Insight®

A Basic-level or higher Defence Insight subscription is now required to view this content.

LEARN MORE
Dr Peter Magill

Author

Dr Peter Magill

Dr Peter Magill is a Land Analyst at Shephard Group.

Prior to working at Shephard, he completed …

Read full bio

Share to

Linkedin

You may also like

More from Land Warfare

News & Analysis
Market Intelligence
Marketing Solutions
Existing Users
About
Contact Us