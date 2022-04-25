Jankel receives follow-on order for Toyota LC200 pickup variant

An unnamed customer has ordered ten unarmoured twin-cab pickup variants of the Toyota Land Cruiser 200 (LC200) from Jankel, the UK company revealed on 25 April.

The same customer ordered ten armoured variants in February 2021.

‘With no new LC200s now available, the Jankel pickup design has the potential to become an after-market modification carried out on in-service LC200s,’ Jankel claimed.

The twin-cab pickup LC200 design enlarges the wheelbase by 650mm. Combined with a heavy-duty rear axle upgrade, this delivers an increase in overall vehicle weight and payload (up to 1,500kg depending on specification) while retaining the existing cab dimensions and space.

‘The technique of lengthening the chassis and incorporating the modular and adaptable flatbed pickup pod is easily adapted to other commonly armoured light vehicles,’ Jankel argued.

In addition to the latest ten-vehicle LC200 order, the company also recently received orders for a further 20 armoured LC200 vehicles from various undisclosed customers.

Andrew Jankel, chairman of Jankel Group, said: ‘Looking ahead, we’ll be launching our armoured Toyota LC300 later this year which is undergoing an extensive design and development programme.’