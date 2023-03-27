IVAS programme has made major progress, says US Army Chief of Staff

Despite user criticism and revisions to the fielding timeline, the US Army is advancing with Integrated Visual Augmentation System (IVAS). Gen James C. McConville, Chief of Staff, claimed that the team developing the goggles has made 'major progress' with the programme.

The service has conducted over 30 test events and 100 technical sub-tests involving more than 1,000 soldiers, providing nearly 100,000 hours of user feedback. The branch and Microsoft Corporation are now working on the third version of the product, the 1.2 variant.

The IVAS system was designed to be a single platform featuring a day/night, all-weather fighting goggle